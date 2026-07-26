Berlin pride attack: 1 killed and 16 injured after van crashes into crowd at LGBTQ event

Police call off annual parade after crowd struck by vehicle in Tiergarten park.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 26, 2026 07:17 AM IST First published on: Jul 26, 2026 at 07:01 AM IST
Germany PrideEmergency personnel and police gather in Berlin, early Sunday, July 26, 2026, following the cancellation of Christopher Street Day festivities. (AP Photo)

A van drove into a crowd gathered for Berlin’s Pride celebrations on Saturday, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, forcing police to shut down the event hours after it began, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Police said the van entered the city’s Tiergarten park, close to where the Pride march had passed earlier in the day, striking several people before crashing into a tree.

What do we know about the attack?

Police said some of the injured had life-threatening wounds, and urged people at the scene to leave immediately as ambulances and fire crews responded.

Officer Florian Nath said in a video posted by Berlin police that authorities were carrying out an intensive search for possible suspects. Police spokesperson Alexander Klute later told AP that officials did not yet know anything about a possible motive.

Emergency workers set up a helicopter landing pad near the Reichstag to help move the injured to hospital, according to Reuters.

Is a suspect known?

Hours after the attack, many details remained unclear. A Berlin police spokesperson said a suspected attacker had been identified as part of the city’s “Islamist scene,” though no arrest had been made by the time of reporting, according to Reuters.

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“We have now identified a suspected perpetrator. Measures against ⁠this ⁠suspected perpetrator, who has ⁠not yet ‌been arrested, ​are underway.

Express Global Desk

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