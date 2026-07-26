Berlin pride attack: 1 killed and 16 injured after van crashes into crowd at LGBTQ event

Emergency personnel and police gather in Berlin, early Sunday, July 26, 2026, following the cancellation of Christopher Street Day festivities. (AP Photo)

A van drove into a crowd gathered for Berlin’s Pride celebrations on Saturday, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, forcing police to shut down the event hours after it began, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Police said the van entered the city’s Tiergarten park, close to where the Pride march had passed earlier in the day, striking several people before crashing into a tree.