Berlin Pride attack suspect shot dead in confrontation with police

Berlin Pride attack suspect was shot dead by police after a nearly 24-hour manhunt. Prosecutors said he had previously sought to join the Islamic State group.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiJul 26, 2026 11:55 PM IST
Germany PridePolice officers stand near a vehicle crashed into a tree after driving into a crowd near Berlin's annual Pride event, in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo)
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The suspect in the deadly Berlin Pride attack that left one person dead and 29 injured was shot and killed by police during a confrontation on Sunday in a suburb of the city, authorities said.

Abdul Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, was killed following a search that lasted nearly 24 hours after the attack in downtown Berlin. Prosecutors said he had previously sought to join the militant Islamic State group.

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