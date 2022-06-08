scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Berlin: Several injured as vehicle drives into pedestrians in Germany

Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.

By: AP | Berlin |
June 8, 2022 3:05:34 pm

German authorities say a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, reportedly injuring several people.

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained.

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained.

It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.

He couldn’t immediately confirm a report by public broadcaster RBB that at least 10 people had been injured.

