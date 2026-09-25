‘Shame on you’: Why Netanyahu slammed Mamdani, wife Rama Duwaji in fiery UN speech. How NYC mayor reacted

Netanyahu called Mamdani "antisemitic" and referenced his wife's social media activity during his UN address, deepening a public feud ahead of elections in both New York and Israel.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readSep 25, 2026 05:03 PM IST First published on: Sep 25, 2026 at 05:02 PM IST
UN General Assembly IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a device as he speaks speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters. (Photo: AP/File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his roughly 40-minute address to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday to launch a sustained attack on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. During the speech, Netanyahu labelled the mayor an antisemite and referenced his wife, Rama Duwaji.

The address, which drew protests both inside and outside the United Nations building, came as Netanyahu faces a tight re-election battle at home and continues to face an International Criminal Court warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Mamdani responded within hours, rejecting the claims made against him.

What did Netanyahu say about Mamdani?

“To all those that are spreading these lies about my country and about our brave soldiers, whether they sit in this hall or in the office of the antisemitic mayor of New York, I say this: Shame on you. Shame on you for distorting the facts,” Netanyahu told the assembly.

Netanyahu said Israel had “prevented genocide” rather than committed one, and accused Mamdani of being aligned with Hamas, saying the group’s supporters would have killed Israelis had they not been stopped. Addressing the mayor directly, he added, “The lies you and other antisemites spread about the Jews and the Jewish state have real consequences.”

What did Netanyahu say about Mamdani’s wife?

Netanyahu also referenced Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, claiming she had liked a social-media post praising the October 7 massacre. He also pointed to Mamdani’s association with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, citing Piker’s past remark that “America deserved 9/11” and adding: “Some friends you have.”

Why was this significant?

  • Netanyahu had previewed an attack on Mamdani before the speech, and several of the claims he raised, including those concerning Duwaji and Piker, had already been publicly reported.
  • Netanyahu used the UN address to directly attack a sitting New York mayor, alongside his broader defence of Israel’s actions in Gaza and elsewhere.
  • Netanyahu has increasingly used Mamdani as a political foil ahead of Israel’s elections next month, including featuring him in campaign advertising

How did Mamdani respond?

Mamdani, who has called Netanyahu a war criminal over Israel’s conduct in Gaza, issued a statement accusing Netanyahu of repeating “baseless lies meant to sanitise his genocide of Palestinians”.

Mamdani denies holding antisemitic views and says his administration has increased funding to combat hate crimes in the city. He largely stayed out of public view on the day of the speech, holding private meetings including with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

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Background to the feud

  • Mamdani said in July he was looking into ordering Netanyahu’s arrest under the ICC warrant, before acknowledging he lacked legal authority to do so
  • He has since called on the Trump administration to carry out an arrest, a request the administration has not acted on
  • Netanyahu separately posted a video ahead of the UN trip accusing Mamdani and Duwaji of celebrating the October 7 attack, saying: “Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani. Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people.”
  • Supporters of Mamdani joined a protest outside the UN that led to roughly 100 arrests, including New York congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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