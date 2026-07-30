Netanyahu’s Israeli ‘special forces’ response to Mamdani’s arrest threat

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 against Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes linked to Israel's military campaign in Gaza. (File photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli “special forces” would be ready if anyone tried to arrest him under an International Criminal Court warrant, while confirming he will travel to New York in September despite renewed calls for his detention.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity following his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu was asked whether he worried about the possibility of making an emergency landing in a country that recognises the ICC and could potentially enforce the court’s arrest warrant.

“I think about it,” Netanyahu said, adding, “We have special forces around. I served for five years.”