Netanyahu’s Israeli ‘special forces’ response to Mamdani’s arrest threat

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 against Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes linked to Israel's military campaign in Gaza. (File photo)
Speaking in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity following his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu was asked whether he worried about the possibility of making an emergency landing in a country that recognises the ICC and could potentially enforce the court’s arrest warrant.
“I think about it,” Netanyahu said, adding, “We have special forces around. I served for five years.”
When Hannity remarked that Israel’s military was “pretty tough”, Netanyahu replied, “Yeah. Let’s give them a new task.”
Netanyahu:
When we combine our forces and our brave soldiers, nothing can stand in our way.
“I’m going to New York,” Netanyahu said, adding that he would “speak the truth” in front of what he described as a “hate-spewing elected official.”
He also accused Mamdani of fuelling hostility towards the Jewish community in New York, saying, “What are we in the 1930s? So much hate, so many lies.”
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Benjamin Netanyahu also dismissed calls by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (in photo) for his arrest, saying he had no intention of cancelling his planned visit to New York for the UN General Assembly. (Photo: X/@NYCMayor)
Mamdani has repeatedly criticised Netanyahu over Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, calling him a “war criminal” and accusing him of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians. While acknowledging that New York City authorities do not have the legal power to arrest the Israeli leader, Mamdani has urged the US federal government to enforce the ICC warrant.
Why the ICC warrant matters now
The issue has regained attention because Netanyahu plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York in September, prompting renewed debate over whether he could face arrest despite the US not recognising ICC jurisdiction.
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World · ICC · US-Israel
Netanyahu, the ICC warrant, and a defiant trip to New York
An ICC arrest warrant hangs over the Israeli PM as he plans to address the UN in September — with New York's mayor calling for his arrest and Trump vowing it won't happen.
.Developing · ahead of September UNGA
How this standoff built up
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November 2024
The ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and ex-defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
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Israel's response
Israel rejects the allegations, calling the court a “kangaroo court” with no jurisdiction.
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July 2026
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani calls Netanyahu a war criminal and urges the US to enforce the warrant.
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July 20
Trump says Netanyahu “will not be arrested” while in the United States.
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Late July
Netanyahu says he will travel to New York for the UN General Assembly regardless.
Compiled from Al Jazeera, CNBC and Anadolu. The warrant remains in force; the US and Israel reject the court's jurisdiction.
The four positions, in their own words
The ICC
International Criminal Court
Its 2024 warrant alleges Netanyahu bears responsibility for “starvation as a method of warfare” and directing attacks on civilians in Gaza.
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister
Rejects the warrant; his office calls the ICC a “kangaroo court” with no jurisdiction over Israelis or Americans, and says he'll go to New York anyway.
Zohran Mamdani
Mayor of New York City
Says Netanyahu “should be arrested and tried,” but that the city lacks the authority to do so — and calls on the federal government to join the ICC and enforce the warrant.
Donald Trump
US President
Backs Netanyahu, saying he “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form” while in the United States.
Quotes as reported (Al Jazeera, CNBC, Anadolu, Fox News). Wording is quoted where on record, otherwise paraphrased.
Netanyahu's planned September route
1
Departs
Israel
Setting out for the US despite the outstanding ICC warrant.
2
Stop
Washington, D.C.
Met Trump at the White House in late July; alliance described as strong.
3
Destination
New York — UN General Assembly
Plans to address the UN in September, where the mayor wants him arrested.
ICC warrant still in force
US is not an ICC member
Planned UN speech
Because the US is not an ICC member, it is not obliged to act on the warrant — a key reason Netanyahu can travel there.
The warrant, explained
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Why it was issued
In November 2024, ICC judges found reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu bears criminal responsibility for alleged crimes during Israel's war in Gaza.
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The charges
War crimes and crimes against humanity — including using starvation as a method of warfare and intentionally directing attacks against civilians. He denies all of it.
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Who recognises the ICC
Around 125 member states are bound to act on its warrants. The court itself has no police force and relies on members to make arrests.
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Where the US & Israel stand
Neither is an ICC member, and both reject its jurisdiction — so the US is under no treaty obligation to arrest Netanyahu on its soil.
The ICC was established in 2002 to prosecute genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Allegations are unproven in court; Netanyahu denies them.
Sources: International Criminal Court · Al Jazeera · CNBC · Anadolu Agency · Fox News. Quotes as reported; charges are allegations, unproven in court and denied by Netanyahu.
The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 against Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes linked to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. The court has accused Netanyahu of using starvation as a method of warfare, intentionally directing attacks against civilians, and committing crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution and other inhumane acts during the conflict.
Israel rejects the allegations, does not recognise the ICC’s jurisdiction, and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
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In the Fox News interview, Netanyahu described the ICC as a “corrupt” and “evil” organisation and dismissed the warrant against him as “fake”. He also argued that the court had unfairly targeted Israel while failing to hold groups such as Hezbollah accountable, warning that the ICC could eventually pursue cases against US political leaders and military personnel.
Trump reiterates support
US President Donald Trump, however, has ruled out the possibility of Netanyahu being arrested while in the United States. (Photo: Truth Social/Donald J Trump)
The issue has gained renewed attention after Mamdani publicly argued that Netanyahu should face trial in The Hague because of the ICC charges.
US President Donald Trump, however, has ruled out the possibility of Netanyahu being arrested while in the United States. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Israeli leader “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form” during his visit to the US.
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