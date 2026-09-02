Iranian assassination plot? Netanyahu’s son ‘urgently evacuated’ from US after threat

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son was “urgently evacuated” recently from the United States after a threat to his life. The development comes a week after Netanyahu accused Iran of attempting to assassinate one of his children.
Israel’s domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet confirmed that there had been a “significant threat” to harm Yair Netanyahu, 35. It did not disclose the nature or source of the threat, or say who was behind it.
Shin Bet confirms ‘significant threat’
Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on Israeli TV last week and stated that Iran tried to “kill” one of his sons, but gave no details about when the alleged plot took place.
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Shin Bet, in a statement earlier, said that “there was a significant threat to harm Yair Netanyahu, and in light of this and after an assessment, a decision was made to urgently evacuate him along with his security team and return him to Israel,” Al Jazeera reported.
Yair Netanyahu reportedly targeted
Newsmax reported that Yair Netanyahu was the target of an alleged Iranian assassination plot in December 2025, when he was living in Florida. Citing a US law-enforcement source, the outlet reported that Israeli intelligence had informed US authorities after learning about the alleged plot.
The report came out in public after Benjamin Netanyahu told Channel 14 that “Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to kill, to murder one of my sons.”
Yair Netanyahu was told to leave Florida
According to the Newsmax report, Yair was told to leave Florida immediately and return to Israel. He was accompanied by an Israeli security team. Shin Bet later confirmed that it had urgently evacuated Yair and his security team after assessing a “significant threat” to harm him.
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According to the Times of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son, Yair, has lived in Florida for several years, where his “luxurious lifestyle and the state-funded security provided to him repeatedly drew public attention in Israel.”
Netanyahu faces election pressure
The development comes as Israel prepares for a general election on October 27, with Netanyahu’s coalition trailing in opinion polls. Netanyahu made his claim about the alleged Iranian attempt while responding to a dispute over security protection for a political rival ahead of the election.
The claim also comes amid heightened tensions following the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began in February and has killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian leaders.
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