Iranian assassination plot? Netanyahu’s son ‘urgently evacuated’ from US after threat

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son was “urgently evacuated” recently from the United States after a threat to his life. The development comes a week after Netanyahu accused Iran of attempting to assassinate one of his children.

Israel’s domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet confirmed that there had been a “significant threat” to harm Yair Netanyahu, 35. It did not disclose the nature or source of the threat, or say who was behind it.

Shin Bet confirms ‘significant threat’

Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on Israeli TV last week and stated that Iran tried to “kill” one of his sons, but gave no details about when the alleged plot took place.