Netanyahu and Huckabee are seen laughing in the video which deals with the names of Iranian leaders on a “punch card”. (Image enhanced via AI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted another video on social media with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in an apparent attempt to debunk the death rumours which have been abuzz on the internet.

Netanyahu and Huckabee are seen laughing in the video which deals with the names of Iranian leaders on a “punch card” and discusses scratching off the Iranian names, while the two also mocked the claims made online regarding the Israeli prime minister’s death and videos recreated through artificial intelligence.

Crossing names off the list is good – doing it shoulder to shoulder with our American friends is even better.



Good to see Ambassador @GovMikeHuckabee. Always a pleasure.



🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FZrZN03IZI — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

The video has been shared on Netanyahu’s official X profile and it starts with him and Huckabee turning a corner in an office building. The US ambassador said that President DonaldTrump sent him if Netanyahu was “OK”. The two laughed as the Israeli leader said, “Yes, Mike.”

Referring to the claims made by netizens which purportedly depicted Netanyahu with “six fingers,” he said, “You know, we shake hands with five fingers in each hand.” The Israeli leader then pulled out a card from his pocket.

Netanyahu added, “I’m alive, but I have this card…It’s a punch card. Today, I erased two names on the punch card, and you see how many more to go in this batch?”

Sorry Grok. You blew it. It was very much a real meeting held today. I should know. I was there. No AI on this at all! https://t.co/PaknPjrtVg — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 17, 2026

To this, US ambassador Huckabee responded, “You know what the good news is? My name is not on the punch card.”

Several users asked social media platform X’s artificial chatbot Grok if the video shared by Netanyahu was real or AI generated. Grok, in one of the responses said, “This is satirical AI-generated content, not a real meeting clip.”

Story continues below this ad

US ambassador Huckabee called out X’s Grok and pushed back against the chatbot’s “AI generated claim” saying, “Sorry Grok. You blew it. It was very much a real meeting held today. I should know. I was there. No AI on this at all!”