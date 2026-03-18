‘Yes, I’m alive’: Netanyahu posts video with US envoy to debunk death rumours

Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, joking about viral death rumours and dismissing claims that recent clips were AI-generated.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 18, 2026 06:27 PM IST First published on: Mar 18, 2026 at 06:27 PM IST
netanyahu death rumoursNetanyahu and Huckabee are seen laughing in the video which deals with the names of Iranian leaders on a “punch card”. (Image enhanced via AI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted another video on social media with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in an apparent attempt to debunk the death rumours which have been abuzz on the internet.

Netanyahu and Huckabee are seen laughing in the video which deals with the names of Iranian leaders on a “punch card” and discusses scratching off the Iranian names, while the two also mocked the claims made online regarding the Israeli prime minister’s death and videos recreated through artificial intelligence.

The video has been shared on Netanyahu’s official X profile and it starts with him and Huckabee turning a corner in an office building. The US ambassador said that President DonaldTrump sent him if Netanyahu was “OK”. The two laughed as the Israeli leader said, “Yes, Mike.”

Referring to the claims made by netizens which purportedly depicted Netanyahu with “six fingers,” he said, “You know, we shake hands with five fingers in each hand.” The Israeli leader then pulled out a card from his pocket.

Netanyahu added, “I’m alive, but I have this card…It’s a punch card. Today, I erased two names on the punch card, and you see how many more to go in this batch?”

To this, US ambassador Huckabee responded, “You know what the good news is? My name is not on the punch card.”

Several users asked social media platform X’s artificial chatbot Grok if the video shared by Netanyahu was real or AI generated. Grok, in one of the responses said, “This is satirical AI-generated content, not a real meeting clip.”

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US ambassador Huckabee called out X’s Grok and pushed back against the chatbot’s “AI generated claim” saying, “Sorry Grok. You blew it. It was very much a real meeting held today. I should know. I was there. No AI on this at all!”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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