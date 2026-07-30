When Netanyahu confronted JD Vance over his criticism of Israeli government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President JD Vance held a frank one-on-one meeting in Washington on Tuesday to address growing tensions over Iran, Israel’s policies and Vance’s recent public criticism of the Israeli government, Axios reported.
The meeting at Blair House was described by an Israeli official as “frank and candid”, while a US official characterised the conversation as “direct”. Vance’s office declined to comment.
The meeting came amid simmering tensions between the two leaders. Axios reported that Netanyahu was unhappy with Vance’s public criticism, including remarks accusing the Israeli leader of stoking opposition to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) and of being insufficiently loyal to President Donald Trump. Netanyahu had also privately criticised Vance’s role in the war.
Earlier this month, Vice President JD Vance stated on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that elements within Netanyahu’s government were “manipulating” U.S. public opinion and running a paid campaign to derail U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.
Vance has become one of the administration’s strongest advocates of diplomacy with Iran, while Netanyahu has opposed a softer approach.
Vance, meanwhile, believed Netanyahu was using his associates and allies in pro-Netanyahu media in Israel and the US to target him and undermine him politically.
Since the April 8 ceasefire, Vance has emerged as one of the strongest voices within the Trump administration in favour of diplomacy with Iran, repeatedly arguing that the administration’s objective should be preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon without becoming involved in a prolonged military conflict.
Vance’s recent criticism of Israel
In June, Vance publicly warned members of the Israeli government against attacking the Iran agreement, saying, “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.”
He later alleged on Joe Rogan’s podcast that some members of the Israeli government were trying to push the US away from diplomacy and prolong the war. During the same interview, Vance also claimed Jeffrey Epstein had links to “the highest levels of Israeli intelligence”, though he did not provide evidence for the allegation.
Separately, a body language expert said photographs from Tuesday’s White House meeting suggested Vance appeared less at ease than Trump and Netanyahu.
Speaking to the New York Post, Lillian Glass said Vance looked “tense”, pointing to the physical distance between him and the other leaders, as well as what she described as tension in his jaw and the position of his fingers.
Glass also said Trump appeared relaxed and genuinely happy to see Netanyahu. Assessing photographs from Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she said the two leaders appeared happy to see each other, although she described Zelensky as “cautious and contained” in another image.
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