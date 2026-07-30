When Netanyahu confronted JD Vance over his criticism of Israeli government

US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS FILE)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President JD Vance held a frank one-on-one meeting in Washington on Tuesday to address growing tensions over Iran, Israel’s policies and Vance’s recent public criticism of the Israeli government, Axios reported.

The meeting at Blair House was described by an Israeli official as “frank and candid”, while a US official characterised the conversation as “direct”. Vance’s office declined to comment.

The meeting came amid simmering tensions between the two leaders. Axios reported that Netanyahu was unhappy with Vance’s public criticism, including remarks accusing the Israeli leader of stoking opposition to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) and of being insufficiently loyal to President Donald Trump. Netanyahu had also privately criticised Vance’s role in the war.