Netanyahu says Israel’s pursuit of ‘total victory’ against Iran ‘never ends’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country’s pursuit of “total victory” against Iran and its proxies “never ends,” highlighting Israel’s military achievement over the past three years and emphasising that there was still a lot of work left to do.

In an interview on Channel 14, Netanyahu was questioned if his Gaza war pledge to achieve “total victory” was still in force.

“It never ends. Do you want to live in the Middle East or in the world? You have to be very strong. And we are very strong,” the Israeli prime minister said.

“Israel is stronger than it has ever been, and we have put off threats and weakened (our adversaries) considerably. We have more work to do. We will take care of what is left of the Iranian axis,” he added.