Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls on Iranians to overthrow Islamic regime, says will strike thousands of targets in coming days

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Iranian citizens to overthrow the Islamic regime, saying that Tel Aviv will “create the conditions for the brave people of Iran to free themselves.”
In a video message on X, Netanyahu said “we will strike thousands of targets” in the coming days, signalling Israel’s readiness to continue the fighting. His announcement comes after the US-Israeli coordinated strikes on Saturday killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several leaders in Iran’s political and military chain of command.
His message is as follows:
“In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets of the terrorist regime.
We will create the conditions for the brave people of Iran to free themselves from the chains of tyranny.
And for this reason, I address you once again:
O citizens of Iran, do not let this opportunity slip away.
This is an opportunity that comes only once in every generation.
Do not sit idle, because your moment will arrive soon.
The moment when you must take to the streets, come to the streets in your millions to finish the job, to overthrow the regime of terror that has embittered your lives.
Your suffering and sacrifices will not be in vain.
The help you have longed for has now arrived.
Help has arrived, and now the time has come to unite for a historic mission.
O citizens of Iran, Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahwazis, and Baluchis—
Now is the time to unite your forces to overthrow the regime and secure your future.”
Currently, US’s Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, scores of naval ships and military aircraft, including F-35 multirole stealth fighters are stationed in the Middle East. The Ford Carrier Strike Group, the US’s most advanced aircraft carrier group, is also headed towards the theatre of conflict.
Who is leading Iran?
Ayatollah Arafi, a close associate of Khamenei, has been named to lead Iran temporarily. A seasoned cleric, Arafi currently serves as deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, the body that appoints the Supreme Leader.
He has also been a member of the influential Guardian Council, the body responsible for vetting election candidates and reviewing legislation passed by parliament. Tehran has a long list of hardliners to replace its ‘martyred’ leaders in an establishment that has crystallised for nearly five decades.
According to an NYT report, Ali Larijani, the country’s top national security official and a former IRGC commander, has been effectively running the country.
Story continues below this ad
Larijani had emerged as Khamenei’s most closest adviser and was entrusted with crushing the anti-regime uprising in January, the largest since the Islamic Republic’s founding.
Before his passing, Khamenei had already named four layers of succession for military and government roles.
US President Donald Trump had issued a statement earlier on similar lines, calling on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny.”
Trump has issued a new statement, warning Iran against hitting back: “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before…They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before!”
Story continues below this ad
Islamic Republic launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes on Washington’s allies in the Middle East with several leaders in Tehran saying that US and Israel will face consequences for their actions.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, all of which house US military bases were targeted in the strikes, though most of the projectiles were intercepted.
Reza Pahlavi’s message
Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of the deposed shah of Iran, vowed to protect Iran and the people in the country and urged citizens to exercise caution and remain in their homes. He also urged Trump to exercise the utmost caution to preserve the lives of civilians and my compatriots, adding that “people of Iran are your natural allies and those of the free world.”
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More