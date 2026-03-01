Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls on Iranians to overthrow Islamic regime, says will strike thousands of targets in coming days

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Iranian citizens to overthrow the Islamic regime, saying that Tel Aviv will “create the conditions for the brave people of Iran to free themselves.”

In a video message on X, Netanyahu said “we will strike thousands of targets” in the coming days, signalling Israel’s readiness to continue the fighting. His announcement comes after the US-Israeli coordinated strikes on Saturday killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several leaders in Iran’s political and military chain of command.

His message is as follows:

“In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets of the terrorist regime.

We will create the conditions for the brave people of Iran to free themselves from the chains of tyranny.

And for this reason, I address you once again:

O citizens of Iran, do not let this opportunity slip away.

This is an opportunity that comes only once in every generation.

Do not sit idle, because your moment will arrive soon.

The moment when you must take to the streets, come to the streets in your millions to finish the job, to overthrow the regime of terror that has embittered your lives.

Your suffering and sacrifices will not be in vain.

The help you have longed for has now arrived.

Help has arrived, and now the time has come to unite for a historic mission.

O citizens of Iran, Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahwazis, and Baluchis—

Now is the time to unite your forces to overthrow the regime and secure your future.”