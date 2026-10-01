‘I see a lion’: Netanyahu hails Israeli man who helped pilot in flydubai scare

Netanyahu met the Israeli passenger who averted the flydubai pilot's bid to crash the plane.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the flydubai passenger, who along with a pilot, foiled a co-pilot’s attempt to crash the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after a flydubai pilot stabled his co-pilot, an Indian national, during the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv to take over the aircraft’s control and crash it.

Crediting the Israeli national, Netanyahu said, “I see a lion, I see a great hero.”