Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form a government, leaving Israel as divided as ever

Written by David M. Halbfinger and Isabel Kershner

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel abandoned his latest attempt to form a government on Monday, clearing the way for his chief rival to take a shot but leaving a divided country no closer to knowing who its next leader would be.

It remained to be seen whether the move was the beginning of the end for Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister, or just another twist in a political standoff that has paralyzed the government for six months.

President Reuven Rivlin said he would give Benny Gantz, the former army chief whose party won one more parliamentary seat than Netanyahu’s in last month’s election, the mandate to try to become the country’s next leader.

But Gantz, a political newcomer who has capitalized on pending corruption cases against Netanyahu, has no clear path to assembling the required 61-seat majority in Israel’s Parliament.

He has 28 days to try. If he fails, Israel could be forced into an unprecedented third election, a prospect few Israelis would relish.

Two days before his 28-day deadline was up, Netanyahu, 70, who has been prime minister since 2009, told Rivlin that he had been unable to put together a parliamentary majority.

Rivlin said he would give the mandate to Gantz, 60, “as soon as possible.”

“The time of spin is over, and it is now time for action,” Gantz’s Blue and White party said in a statement. “Blue and White is determined to form the liberal unity government, led by Benny Gantz, that the people of Israel voted for a month ago.”

Gantz had resisted entreaties from Netanyahu to join him in a unity government, saying that he would not serve under a prime minister facing indictment. That left open the possibility that Netanyahu might prevail upon a few centrist lawmakers to give him a majority.

They did not, and Gantz’s gamble has paid off, so far.

Now, he will get his chance to try to assemble a majority.

Netanyahu, who remains prime minister until a new government is formed, is counting on Gantz to fail, forcing a new election.