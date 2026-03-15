‘I’m dying for coffee…’: Netanyahu responds to reports of death, claims of ‘six fingers’

In the video posted on social media, Netanyahu was seen drinking coffee and showing both his palms with five fingers. (Photo: X/ @netanyahu)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on Sunday after rumours of his death started circulating on social media and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) vowed to “pursue and kill” him.

In a video posted on social media, Netanyahu was seen drinking coffee and showing both his palms with five fingers as he rejected the reports that claimed six fingers were seen in the Israeli prime minister’s hand in a previous video, a sign of AI manipulation or generation.

“They say I’m what?” Netanyahu captioned the video which was filmed at a café near Jerusalem. He is seen ordering coffee and responding to the rumours about his death.

Before raising his hand and counting his fingers, Netanyahu said, “I’m dying for coffee. I’m dying for my people. How are they behaving? Fantastic. Do you want to count the number of fingers?”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening, at a Press Conference:



"Citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters,

We are in historic days, days that will be recorded in the annals of Israel. In Operation Roaring Lion, our roar is growing stronger. pic.twitter.com/wtxqrHoPzM — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 12, 2026

The social media chatter about Netanyahu’s death were amplified by Iran’s state news agency, wherein the official IRNA news agency posted on X that Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) had vowed to kill Netanyahu “if he is still alive,” and Tasnim news agency reported alleged “pressure on Netanyahu to dispel rumours of his death or injury.”

Revolutionary Guards vow to ‘pursue and kill’ Netanyahu

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards called Netanyahu a “child-killing criminal” and added that the group will continue to target the Israeli prime minister with full force if he remains alive.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the IRGC said, AFP reported quoting Iran’s Sepah News.

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Threat from the Revolutionary Guards came after Netanyahu issued a warning to kill Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.