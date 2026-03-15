‘I’m dying for coffee…’: Netanyahu responds to reports of death, claims of ‘six fingers’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video from a café to dismiss viral rumours about his death, showing his hands and joking about the online speculation.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 15, 2026 10:44 PM IST First published on: Mar 15, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
netanyahu coffeeIn the video posted on social media, Netanyahu was seen drinking coffee and showing both his palms with five fingers. (Photo: X/ @netanyahu)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on Sunday after rumours of his death started circulating on social media and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) vowed to “pursue and kill” him.

In a video posted on social media, Netanyahu was seen drinking coffee and showing both his palms with five fingers as he rejected the reports that claimed six fingers were seen in the Israeli prime minister’s hand in a previous video, a sign of AI manipulation or generation.

“They say I’m what?” Netanyahu captioned the video which was filmed at a café near Jerusalem. He is seen ordering coffee and responding to the rumours about his death.

Before raising his hand and counting his fingers, Netanyahu said, “I’m dying for coffee. I’m dying for my people. How are they behaving? Fantastic. Do you want to count the number of fingers?”

The social media chatter about Netanyahu’s death were amplified by Iran’s state news agency, wherein the official IRNA news agency posted on X that Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) had vowed to kill Netanyahu “if he is still alive,” and Tasnim news agency reported alleged “pressure on Netanyahu to dispel rumours of his death or injury.”

Revolutionary Guards vow to ‘pursue and kill’ Netanyahu

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards called Netanyahu a “child-killing criminal” and added that the group will continue to target the Israeli prime minister with full force if he remains alive.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the IRGC said, AFP reported quoting Iran’s Sepah News.

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Threat from the Revolutionary Guards came after Netanyahu issued a warning to kill Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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