‘Iran tried to murder my son’: Netanyahu’s explosive claim ahead of elections

The Israeli PM gave no details on which son was targeted or when the alleged plot took place.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 25, 2026 11:17 PM IST First published on: Aug 25, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST
Iran-IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo)

“Iran tried to murder one of my sons,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, arguing that the alleged threat showed security protection for his family was “not a luxury”. It remains unclear which of Netanyahu’s two sons he was referring to.

Netanyahu made the remarks in a telephone interview with Israel’s Channel 14, a network known for coverage favourable to his government. His coalition is currently trailing in opinion polls roughly two months ahead of an October 27 general election.

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He was responding to reports that one of Israel’s security agencies had declined to provide protective detail to a political rival ahead of the vote.

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It remains unclear which of Netanyahu’s sons he was referring to. His elder son, Yair, has spent extended periods living in Miami. Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the allegation.

Netanyahu also said he had told Shin Bet Director David Zini that appropriate security should be provided to any candidate for prime minister. Israeli media had earlier reported that Zini declined to provide protection for Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief and political rival of Netanyahu, telling the country’s election authority that there was no plot to harm him.
senkot existed.

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Eisenkot’s party is currently projected to win the largest number of seats in the upcoming election, although Israel’s parliamentary system typically produces coalition governments rather than outright majorities.

The allegation comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran following the US-Israeli war that began in February and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.

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Netanyahu’s comments come amid scrutiny of the security arrangements for his family. Israeli media have reported that his sons, Yair and Avner, were to retain security protection even if Netanyahu loses the October 27 election. Yair, who spends much of his time in Miami, has previously faced scrutiny over the cost of his security detail.

Netanyahu did not say when the alleged plot took place, which son was targeted or how close it came to being carried out. He also did not provide details of how Israeli authorities uncovered the alleged threat. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to the accusation.

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also read World News Today Live Updates: Trump says all mines cleared from Strait of Hormuz, warns Iran not to place new mines

The war with Iran began with a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran that killed not only Khamenei but four members of his family, including his daughter and infant granddaughter. Iran has since vowed retaliation for those deaths. Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, was named the new supreme leader roughly a week later and has pledged to avenge his father’s killing, though he has not appeared publicly since assuming the role.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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