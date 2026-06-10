Belfast unrest: How masked mobs burned homes after knife attack

Masked men burned families out of their homes in Belfast and torched several vehicles in a wave of anti-immigrant violence on Tuesday night that followed a knife attack for which a Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder.

Hundreds of protesters, many with their faces covered, attacked police and burned vehicles in a number of locations across Northern Ireland after a video of the knife attack, which left one person with serious neck and head wounds, went viral. They clashed with police in scenes that political leaders condemned as “This is outright thuggery” and an attempt to exploit public outrage over the attack.

The violence marked one of Northern Ireland’s most serious outbreaks of anti-immigrant unrest in recent years, transforming public anger over a knife attack into attacks on homes, businesses and minority communities across Belfast and beyond.

Street protests

The unrest followed Monday night’s knife attack in north Belfast, where a man in his 40s sustained serious injuries to his eyes, face and back. As per BBC reports, a 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of an article with a blade and threats to kill.

Graphic footage of the assault spread rapidly on social media, encouraging calls for protests from far-right figures including Tommy Robinson and supporters of anti-immigration groups. Elon Musk amplified some of the online calls for demonstrations.

Police Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the suspect had been granted leave to remain in the UK in 2023 after travelling from Sudan through France and Ireland. Authorities stressed there was no evidence linking the attack to terrorism.

Northern Ireland has experienced episodes of sectarian unrest before, but the targeting of immigrant families has heightened concerns over the growing role of anti-migrant sentiment.

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Houses and businesses targeted

As darkness fell, hundreds gathered in loyalist areas of Belfast, including the Shankill and Newtownards Road districts. Protesters set fire to a Glider bus, burned multiple vehicles and attacked properties believed to be occupied by immigrants and ethnic minority families, according to The Guardian reports.

Anti-immigrant protests erupted in Belfast following charges against a Sudanese man for a knife attack, leading to heightened tensions https://t.co/OIWqD92tez pic.twitter.com/Da0uOrEW3M — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2026

In one incident near Shankill Road, masked men forced their way into a house occupied by a minority family, smashing windows and claiming they were liberating the property. Several houses were later left gutted by fire.

Businesses were also targeted. Phone shops were looted, while an African owned store was set ablaze. Graffiti carrying anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant messages appeared in several locations.

Violence also spread to Newtownabbey, Bangor, Ballymena and Antrim, where smaller demonstrations were reported.

Political leaders on attacks

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill condemned the attacks, accusing extremists of exploiting the stabbing to spread fear.

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“Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice,” she said. Michelle also urged people not to be influenced by inflammatory social media posts.

Alliance Justice Minister Naomi Long said rioters were destroying the very communities they claimed to defend, while Sinn Féin MP John Finucane described the scenes as shameful.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson appealed for calm and called on community leaders to discourage violence.

Immigrant communities

The violence triggered anxiety among immigrant communities. Sudanese-owned businesses in central Belfast closed early, while the Belfast Islamic Centre cancelled evening prayers and urged worshippers to remain indoors.

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Community representatives warned that online misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric were increasing fears among minority groups.

Far-right influence under inspection

Authorities and political leaders accused far-right activists of deliberately inflaming tensions. Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, shared footage of the stabbing and promoted demonstrations across the UK.

The unrest comes less than two years after similar anti-immigration disturbances in Britain and has renewed concerns about the role of social media in mobilising street violence.

Police urge public

Police said several incidents remained under investigation and warned that further arrests could follow. Chief Constable Boutcher urged residents not to be manipulated by online agitators.

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Police said investigations were continuing and warned that further arrests were likely as authorities sought to prevent a repeat of Tuesday night’s violence. “Do not be fooled or duped by people online… They know nothing about this vibrant place,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)