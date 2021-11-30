‘Will ask Putin for nuclear weapons if NATO deploys similar systems to Poland’: Lukashenko

0 Comment(s) *
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to give nuclear weapons to Belarus if similar NATO systems are deployed to neighboring Poland.
“We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus,” Lukashenko said in an interview with Russia’s RIA news agency published on Tuesday.
