Tuesday, November 30, 2021
‘Will ask Putin for nuclear weapons if NATO deploys similar systems to Poland’: Lukashenko

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to give nuclear weapons to Belarus if similar NATO systems are deployed to neighboring Poland. “We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus,” Lukashenko said in an interview with Russia’s RIA news agency published on Tuesday.

By: Reuters | Moscow |
November 30, 2021 10:26:45 pm
Alexander Lukashenko, BelarusBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP)

