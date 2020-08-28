Belarus protests: Putin says he may send Russian police if necessary; top developments

Belarus: Protesters shout as they walk toward Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

As anti-government protesters continue to storm the streets of Belarus for the third consecutive week, the European Union (EU) announced that it will be imposing sanctions on at least 20 senior Belarusian officials, who were allegedly involved in rigging the national election, reported Associated Press. President Alexander Lukashenko may soon feature on the list, EU leaders have said, according to AP.

Soon after the government launched a violent clampdown on protesters, several EU nations — including Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and Sweden — said they were in favour of sanctions being imposed on the country.

The streets of Belarus’ capital city of Minsk, as well as several other parts of the country, were first overrun by demonstrators earlier this month, when long-time leader Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in the national election.

Belarus: People gesture during a protest at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital’s central square, detaining dozens. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Belarus: People gesture during a protest at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital’s central square, detaining dozens. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

As per data released by the election commission, Lukashenko secured over 80 per cent of votes at the poll on August 9, while his main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya got only 9.9 per cent. A day after the election, Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania, claiming that she feared for her family’s safety, BBC reported.

Many believe that the 65-year-old leader, who has served as Belarus’ President for 26 years, committed election fraud and vote rigging to remain in power. Thousands of demonstrators gathered across the country to demand a fresh election and new democratic leadership in the country.

Also Read: ‘Telegram revolution’: App helps drive Belarus protests

The government immediately snapped into action, deploying riot police to crackdown on the dissidents. At least three protesters were killed and thousands were detained during violent stand-offs between demonstrators and law enforcement authorities.

Here are the top updates from Belarus

‘Lukashenko should be on the list,’ say some EU foreign ministers

After coming to power, Lukashenko solidified his control over Belarus’s legislature, judiciary and media, and used the KGB spy apparatus inherited from Soviet predecessors to crush dissent. (Photo: AP) After coming to power, Lukashenko solidified his control over Belarus’s legislature, judiciary and media, and used the KGB spy apparatus inherited from Soviet predecessors to crush dissent. (Photo: AP)

European Union leaders announced that they were in agreement about imposing sanctions on the senior Belarusian authorities behind the alleged election fraud in the country, and could also include President Alexander Lukashenko on its list at some point.

“We have general agreement on how the list will be structured and who will be, more or less, on the list,” Czech Republic Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said during a press meeting, AP reported. However, it will take a week or so to sort out the technicalities involved in drawing up a list of this sort.

When asked whether the Belarusian President too, will be blacklisted by the bloc, Petricek said, “Lukashenko should be on the list. The question is whether in the first stage, or a later stage if there is no progress.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius seconded his Czech counterparts views, but added that there may be some “tactical reasons” to keep Lukashenko off the list. Some other countries proposed gradually adding more names to the list in order to build pressure.

Putin says he may send Russian police to Belarus if necessary

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko attend a ceremony unveiling a World War Two memorial to the Soviet Soldier near Rzhev in Tver Region, Russia June 30, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko attend a ceremony unveiling a World War Two memorial to the Soviet Soldier near Rzhev in Tver Region, Russia June 30, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he has established a reserve police force, which he will deploy in Belarus if the need arises. The police force was requested by Belarus’ President Lukashenko himself, Putin said, according to a Reuters report.

The force will be sent to Belarus if the political crisis worsens, Putin said, adding that he did not feel that point had been reached as yet.

“We have of course certain obligations towards Belarus, and the question Lukashenko raised was whether we would provide the necessary help,” the Russian President told a state television channel.

“I told him Russia would fulfil all its obligations. Alexander Grigorivich (Lukashenko) asked me to create a reserve police force and I have done that. But we agreed this would not be used unless the situation got out of control,” he added.

Responding to Putin’s announcement, the Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council said that deploying such a police force would violate international laws, Reuters reported.

Poland urges Russia to withdraw plans of military intervention in Belarus

People demonstrate in support of Belarusians after a troubled weekend presidential vote, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Supporters took to the streets of Warsaw to support crowds of protesters in Belarus who swarmed the streets and workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) People demonstrate in support of Belarusians after a troubled weekend presidential vote, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Supporters took to the streets of Warsaw to support crowds of protesters in Belarus who swarmed the streets and workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Soon after Putin announced that he had set up a reserve police force on Belarusian President Lukashenko’s request, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged the Russian leader to withdraw his plans of military intervention in Belarus.

“(Poland) urges Russia to immediately withdraw from plans of a military intervention in Belarus, under (the) false excuse of ‘restoring control’ – a hostile act, in breach of international law and human rights of Belarusian people, who should be free to decide their own fate,” Morawiecki tweeted, according to a Reuters report.

Hundreds of protestors, journalists arrested in Belarus

Belarus: An elderly protester speaks to a policeman holding an old Belarusian national flag in front of riot police blocked Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital’s central square, detaining dozens. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Belarus: An elderly protester speaks to a policeman holding an old Belarusian national flag in front of riot police blocked Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital’s central square, detaining dozens. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Belarus police arrested hundreds of protestors and detained journalists Thursday, in an attempt to contain the anti-government demonstrations that have spread through the country. At least 13 reporters covering the protests were detained in Minsk, BBC reported.

Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, center, struggles with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital’s central square, detaining dozens. The crackdown in Independence Square on Wednesday comes on the 18th straight day of protests pushing for the resignation of Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, center, struggles with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital’s central square, detaining dozens. The crackdown in Independence Square on Wednesday comes on the 18th straight day of protests pushing for the resignation of Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Steve Rosenberg, a BBC reporter who was detained on Thursday, said that the attack on journalists was “a clear attempt to interfere with the coverage of events in Belarus.”

Tonight we were detained by police in the centre of Minsk, held at a police station for two hours for “document checks”. Same thing happened to many other journalists. A clear attempt to interfere with coverage of events in #Belarus — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) August 27, 2020

Soon after Putin’s declaration of support, riot police were deployed to Independence Square in Minsk — the site of the protests. The law enforcement authorities warned protestors to clear the vicinity before the mass arrests began.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd