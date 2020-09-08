Belarus crisis: Activist resists authorities’ push to leave country, detained at border

Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders, center, gestures during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo)

As protests continue for the fourth consecutive week in Belarus Tuesday, a leading opposition leader was detained by authorities on the border after she resisted their attempts to force her to exit the country, reported AP.

Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Coordination Council, which has been formed by the opposition to facilitate talks with strongman President Alexander Lukashenko on transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital, Minsk, along with two other council members.

The Associated Press reported that earlier in the day, the dissenters were driven to the Ukrainian border, where the authorities told them to cross over to Ukraine. Kolesnikova refused, and remained on the Belarusian side of the border in the custody of the authorities. Widespread protests in Belarus were sparked by the re-election of its long-time leader Lukashenko, who has served as president of the country for over 26 years. According to the country’s election commission, President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80 per cent of the vote in the poll on August 9. However, protestors accused the 65-year-old leader of committing fraud by rigging votes, and demanded a fresh election.

Two other council members, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, crossed over into Ukraine, AP reported.

Activist ‘ripped up her passport at Ukraine border’

British newspaper The Guardian cited Ukrainian media reports saying that Kolesnikova ripped up her passport to avoid being deported from her own country. On Monday, masked men had kidnapped Kolesnikova from the centre of Minsk.

On Sunday, at least 100,000 people reportedly marched towards President Lukashenko’s residence calling on him to quit.

May have ‘overstayed a little as President’, says Lukashenko

Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Lukashenko as saying that he may have ‘overstayed a little’ as Belarus President, but added that he believes that it is only him who is capable of defending his nation and countrymen at this juncture.

“Yes, it’s possible that I’ve sat in the president’s chair a little too long. It’s possible that I’m being shown not only on TV, but from every iron and tea kettle. But in truth only I can protect Belarusians right now,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying, in an interview with Russian journalists.

Lukashenko, 65, who has been running the East European country since 1994, has sought help from Russian President Vladimir Putin for tiding over what has been described as the most vulnerable period of his dictatorship.

After the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991, Belarus became a sovereign nation, and its first presidential elections were held in 1994. Lukashenko, who worked as the director of a collective farm during the Soviet period and served in the Soviet Army, won the polls.

(With inputs from AP, Sputnik, agencies)

