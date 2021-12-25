Belarus-Poland’s border crisis has become a road block for illegal Indian migrants in Europe

For years, countries in Eastern Europe have been favoured ports of entry for illegal Indian migrants hoping to enter and settle in the European Union. But the ongoing crisis along the Belarus-Poland border has cut off one of the popular routes taken by these illegal migrants. Possibly unaware of the enormity of the crisis at this border, many of these migrants have been caught up in this border crisis.

This summer, migrants began travelling to Belarus in large numbers, hoping to enter the European Union. The crisis that began developing at these borders led the EU, NATO and the US to claim that Belarus’ leader Alexander Lukashenko had deliberately orchestrated the border crisis with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for sanctions imposed on his country for its brutal crackdown on opponents and citizens who participated in mass protests after the August 2020 election in the country.

Four men from Punjab, travelling overseas for the first time, were among those stranded at the borders after being detained by Poland’s border guards late November. “They expect me to arrange some sort of rescue team, which is beyond my ability,” a source in Belarus told indianexpress.com, requesting anonymity.

Hours after reaching the border, one of the four, Baljinder Singh, sent a desperate voice message: “Hello sir. Please help us. We are four people in the jungle… have been starving. We have not eaten in the last three days and not had a drop of water in our stomach. Our two guys are already on the floor and they are dying. So please send your rescue team to save our lives…I am sending you my location. Please send a rescue team as soon as possible (sic).”

While there has been little focus on the other nationalities getting caught at the Polish border in the middle of this crisis, in October, the Polish Border Guard had announced there were announced that they had arrested 16 Iraqis, two Indians and one Syrian at the border, even as there were 11,300 attempts by Belarusians.

A familiar story

In a village in Punjab’s Samana district, 48-year-old Raj Kumar Singh was worried for days on end after a call from his his son, 22-year-old Hardeep. “He was in the jungles of Poland. He had crossed the Belarus border. He is very young and he can’t put up with so much difficulty,” said Singh, his voice cracking.

Hardeep’s story is a familiar one in the villages and towns of Punjab. “He went abroad because he couldn’t find opportunities here. We filled so many forms for the army, the police, private companies etc. but nothing materialised… nothing. Then we took this step thinking that it would take two to four years, but he would grow up and gain experience,” Singh said. There weren’t any opportunities that could hold his son back and neither did the family have any agricultural land where he could be put to work, he added.

Sometime this September, Hardeep packed his bags and left India. “He went to Russia telling us he would go to work there. He lived and worked there for 1.5 months. Approximately a month after he reached, someone instigated him, brainwashed him. They filled his head with rubbish that he would be able to do this and that in Europe.”

Weeks after Hardeep reached Russia, he told his father that he was going to Poland by car. Singh does not know the specifics because his son did not tell him much. “They duped him and he got influenced by that. He was told that he would be able to go to Poland and he would get a better life,” said Singh. “He had never travelled abroad. He didn’t know anything.”

In this image taken with a drone, migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint “Kuznitsa” at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus. (AP) In this image taken with a drone, migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint “Kuznitsa” at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus. (AP)

Singh does not know much about his son’s friends either. “When he used to call, he used to say that one is from Jalandhar, one is from Ludhiana and one is Jamsher. They were all from distant villages. They didn’t know each other here. They met there.”

“Getting a Belarusian or a Russian visa is relatively easier than getting a Schengen visa. The men come here and then they sneak into the Polish and Lithuanian border, because up until recently, they were pretty porous borders,” said an Indian national in Belarus, who has lived in the country for over three decades, requesting anonymity.

Informal contacts and donker services

Stuck at the border, the four Punjabis were messaging anyone they knew in Europe and Russia. One such message reached Sharma, an Indian national in Portugal (first name withheld on request). “I have been speaking to their parents and I haven’t slept for a week or stayed away from my phone,” Sharma said, adding that someone they met in Russia had given his number.

Illegal immigration from India and South Asia at large, relies heavily on informal networks of referrals and contacts for assistance when migrants find themselves in difficulty on the route to Europe or elsewhere.

Sitting in Portugal, there was little that Sharma could do. “I tried helping them with the police and ambulance, but the situation became such that nothing could be done,” he explained.

There were no figures immediately available to indicate how many Indian nationals have been caught up since the border crisis began. The Embassy of India in Belarus did not respond to indianexpress.com’s requests for information.

“They used a donker. It is a code word,” Sharma said of the four men who found themselves stranded in between Belarus and Poland. In Europe, the word ‘donker’ is used for a car service that ferries migrants from one country and leaves them at the border of another.

When the four men reached out to Sharma, he used his network to help them connect with a reliable donker who would help them leave the Belarus-Poland border.

Traveling using donkers is a risky business, but one that many migrants are willing to take. It relies on a network of unofficial connections who know routes well and ferry illegal migrants across Europe. Videos available across YouTube and social media platforms provide instructions, mostly in Punjabi, on how these donker services work, with a disclaimer that they can be dangerous.

Nadeem Jatt, who operates a donker service across this region, reached the Belarus-Poland border to help the four men on Sharma’s referral. “The last time the boys contacted me, I told them to wait for me at a specific spot. Then within a few minutes the boys and their acquaintances…took over and began coordinating their own thing,” Jatt told indianexpress.com. It was during this time that the four men began searching for cheaper donkers.

“It’s not my fault. It’s their fault that they decided (to travel). When our people themselves create these fiascos, they blame the other person,” Jatt said of his inability to help the men. Sharma cited the case of three other Indian nationals who had been stuck at the same border just days before. “I helped them and they went back to Russia and the three are safe now. But that is because they listened to me and relied on a trusted donker,” said Sharma.

While border closures due to Covid-19 had temporarily brought a halt to international travel, earlier this year, some countries like Russia restarted visa processing for Indian nationals, which has allowed migrants to use these routes to resume their attempts to enter Europe.

“These cases give Indians a bad name,” the Indian national said. The rise in the number of illegal migrants who use the route through Belarus to enter the European Union has caused difficulties for Indian nationals with legitimate paperwork, the source said, because now border authorities routinely take Indian passport holders aside to check for discrepancies.

Back in Russia

This past week, Singh finally heard from his son. Hardeep told his family that he was back in Russia with his three friends after being deported by Belarus and had found accommodation in the city. “He is unemployed now—/vella//—/but he is all right,” Singh said. “We thought that he would work in Russia and collect some money and manage his living expenses. After he had collected enough, he would come back and then we would see what to do next.”

A few weeks back, Belarusian officials began clearing makeshift camps that migrants had set up on the Belarusian side of the border, moving migrants to a nearby processing centre. Some migrants, having lost hope, started to head back to their countries of origin. Others like Hardeep and his friends have stayed back in the region, still clinging on to their dreams of reaching Western Europe.