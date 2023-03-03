scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Belarus court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski for 10 years

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Bialiatski and other activists sentenced in the same trial had been unfairly convicted, calling the verdict "appalling".

belarusA Belarusian court has sentenced Ales Bialiatski, Belarus' top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison. (AP/File)
Listen to this article
Belarus court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski for 10 years
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A court in Belarus on Friday sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison for financing protests and other crimes, in a case that rights groups say was politically motivated.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Bialiatski and other activists sentenced in the same trial had been unfairly convicted, calling the verdict “appalling”.

“We must do everything to fight against this shameful injustice & free them,” she said on Twitter.

Prosecutors had asked the Minsk court to give Bialiatski, who denied the charges, a 12-year sentence.

He and three co-defendants were charged with financing protests and smuggling money.

Belarusian state news agency Belta confirmed the sentences, including a decade in jail for Bialiatski.

Aged 60, Bialiatski is a co-founder of the Viasna human rights group and one of the most prominent of hundreds of Belarusians who were jailed during a crackdown on months of anti-government protests that erupted in the summer of 2020 and continued into 2021.

Advertisement

Viasna took a leading role in providing legal and financial assistance to those jailed. Mass demonstrations took place after long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

“The allegations against our colleagues are linked to their human rights activity, the Viasna human rights centre’s provision of help to the victims of politically motivated persecution,” Viasna has said of the case.

Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last October for his work on human rights and democracy, sharing it with Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties.

Also Read
Hippos living near Pablo Escobar's former Colombia ranch may be shipped t...
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has been appointed as the Ambassador-at-Large for Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad. (PTI)
Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more ...
Boris Johnson attacks UK PM Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal
It is an embarrassment not to have a US Ambassador to India, says lawmaker
Advertisement

He had been arrested in 2021 along with two co-workers from Viasna.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 16:29 IST
Next Story

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya join Abhishek Bachchan as he attends performance of his guru, Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan. See photos

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close