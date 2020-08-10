scorecardresearch
Belarus police detain 3,000 people at protests after election

President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide re-election victory, the central election commission said earlier, after bloody clashes between riot police and thousands of protesters who said the poll was rigged.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: August 10, 2020 3:11:41 pm
A protester speaks to police as they block the road during a rally after the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP)

Police in Belarus detained around 3,000 people at protests that erupted on Sunday following the presidential election, Russia’s RIA news agency cited the Belarusian Interior Ministry as saying on Monday.

