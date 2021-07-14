scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Must Read

Beijing asks Pakistan to punish perpetrators of bus attack

Beijing condemned the blast and asked Pakistan to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects.

By: Reuters | Beijing |
July 14, 2021 3:33:33 pm
Pakistan bus attackChina has asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the truth, hold the perpetrators accountable and give them severe punishment. July 14, 2021 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters Tv

China has asked Pakistan to punish the perpetrators of a bus attack that killed at least 10 people including Chinese nationals on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.

Beijing condemned the blast, expressed condolences and asked Pakistan to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

“China has asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the truth, hold the perpetrators accountable and give them severe punishment,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 14: Latest News

Advertisement
X