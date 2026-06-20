Bedford train crash | Driver killed, nearly 90 injured after two passenger trains collide: What we know so far

Emergency personnel work on a train on the tracks outside Bedford, England, after a train from Corby to London St. Pancras and another from Nottingham to London St. Pancras, collided. (Source: AP)

A train driver was killed and nearly 90 people injured after two London-bound passenger trains collided just north of the capital on Friday evening. The crash took place shortly after 5 pm on a section of track near the Elstow interchange, just south of Bedford, news agency Associated Press reported. Both trains, operated by East Midlands Railway (EMR), were heading toward London St Pancras when the collision occurred.

British Transport Police (BTP) later confirmed the victim was one of the train drivers.

According to the East of England Ambulance Service, around 89 passengers were treated for injuries. Eleven people are in critical condition, 22 sustained serious injuries, and 56 others were treated for minor cuts and bruises.