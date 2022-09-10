scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

BBC suffers embarrassing subtitle blunder during royal coverage

"BBC subtitles spectacularly mishearing the words "Queen Regina" during a conversation about Camilla just now," one eagle-eyed viewer commented on Twitter soon after spotting the awkward moment on television.

bbcThe British Broadcasting Corporation uses a system of automatic subtitling for the deaf and hard of hearing, which often leads to errors.

During its rolling royal coverage since Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, the BBC made an embarrassing blunder in its audio subtitles which misheard a key word.

The British Broadcasting Corporation uses a system of automatic subtitling for the deaf and hard of hearing and there are often errors in the words that are transcribed by the system on screen.

On Friday, during coverage of the new King – Charles III – and his wife Camilla as they landed in London from Scotland the subtitles flashed the word “vagina” instead of Regina. It was to explain that Camilla will not be Queen Regina, or a reigning queen, but a Queen Consort as the partner of the new monarch.

“BBC subtitles spectacularly mishearing the words “Queen Regina” during a conversation about Camilla just now,” one eagle-eyed viewer commented on Twitter soon after spotting the awkward moment on television.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Many others followed suit on social media to say that the state broadcaster needs to be more careful with its audio subtitles.

Most news channels in the UK suspended their usual programming the moment the 96-year-old monarch passed away “peacefully” at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland. In the coming days, the Queen’s coffin will depart her Balmoral estate for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh – the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.

It will then be taken in procession to St Giles’ Cathedral in the city, where the Queen will lie at rest, allowing the public to view her coffin. The coffin will then move to London, ready for lying in state for around four days before her funeral.

Advertisement

On Saturday morning, the Queen’s son and heir Charles was formally proclaimed King in an ancient ceremony televised for the first time in history.

“My mother’s reign was unequalled in its dedication and its devotion,” said King Charles III in his first official address.

It followed his first televised address to the nation on Friday evening, during which he thanked his “darling mama” for her 70 years of service to the nation and the Commonwealth as he pledged to follow in her footsteps with “loyalty, respect and love”.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 06:56:33 pm
Next Story

Brahmastra expected to make more than Rs 35 crore on day two, exhibitors add IMAX shows to meet demands

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III
Live Updates

PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry
Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

A look at the most compelling images from around the world
The week in pictures

A look at the most compelling images from around the world

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback
Mumbai Art Street

A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement