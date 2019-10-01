BBC reverses decision on editorial breach after anchor calls out Trump for racism

The BBC Tuesday reversed its decision that found one of its presenters, Naga Munchetty, in breach of editorial guidelines for comments critical of US President Donald Trump.

BBC anchor Naga Munchetty had called out the President for his tweet where he said four female American lawmakers should return to the “broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Co-presenter Dan Walker asked Munchetty’s opinion on a July 17 program, and she responded: “Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism.” She later added that she was “absolutely furious a man in that position thinks it’s OK to skirt the lines by using language like that.”

The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit found she had violated editorial guidelines with her remarks. But following protests against the decision, the BBC’s director-general, Tony Hall, clarified “there was never a finding against Naga for what she said about the President’s tweet”.

“I don’t think Naga’s words were sufficient to merit a partial uphold of the complaint around the comments she made,” he further said, revoking the BBC’s earlier decision.