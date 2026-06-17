BBC presenter Ashley Cain called women ‘slags’, ‘sluts’ and ‘bitches’: Report

Ashley Cain, presenter of BBC Three’s Into the Danger Zone, is facing scrutiny after a report highlighted historic social media posts containing misogynistic and abusive remarks, prompting questions over the BBC’s vetting processes. (Wikimedia Commons/ James English)
The BBC is facing scrutiny after an investigation by The Guardian reported that presenter Ashley Cain had a long history of making misogynistic and abusive comments about women on social media before joining the broadcaster.
Social media posts under scrutiny
Cain, who currently fronts the BBC Three documentary series Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone, was found to have repeatedly referred to women using derogatory terms including “slags”, “sluts”, “bitches” and “psychos” in posts dating back more than a decade. The posts also included jokes about violence against women and sexually explicit comments that many would regard as degrading and offensive, according to reports by The Guardian.
Questions over BBC vetting
The revelations have prompted scrutiny of how the BBC assessed Cain before commissioning him as a presenter. The broadcaster first hired him in 2024 for Into the Danger Zone, a series in which he travels to conflict zones and high-risk locations around the world. BBC executives had publicly praised Cain for his ability to connect with younger male audiences, particularly through social media platforms.
According to The Guardian, many of the controversial posts remained publicly accessible on his social media accounts for years, raising questions about whether adequate background checks were conducted before he was given a prominent role by the public broadcaster.
Roftis told the newspaper she had never consented to being filmed or having the material shared publicly. She said the incident had a lasting impact on her life and relationships. Cain denied the allegations at the time, maintaining that the content had been shared with consent and accusing her of seeking publicity.
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Social media posts from the period show Cain publicly mocking the controversy, while Roftis said she subsequently faced online abuse, including misogynistic messages and threats.
From reality TV to BBC presenter
Cain first rose to prominence through the MTV reality show Ex on the Beach before moving into television presenting. In recent years, he has gained public recognition for fundraising efforts following the death of his daughter, Azaylia, from leukaemia in 2021. His charity campaigns and endurance challenges attracted widespread support and helped establish a more mainstream public profile.
Fresh pressure on the broadcaster
However, The Guardian report is likely to intensify debate about whether broadcasters should more thoroughly examine the past conduct of public figures before placing them in high-profile roles. The BBC has yet to escape criticism over its handling of allegations involving prominent talent, and the latest revelations are expected to add pressure on the corporation to explain how Cain was recruited despite the existence of the controversial material online.
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