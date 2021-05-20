scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Most read

BBC fell short over Princess Diana interview, Bashir ‘deceitful’: report

The inquiry by a former senior judge concluded that Bashir had shown fake bank statements to persuade Diana's brother Charles Spencer to introduce his sister to him.

By: Reuters | London |
Updated: May 20, 2021 8:29:50 pm
BBC fell short over Princess Diana interview, Bashir 'deceitful': reportPrincess Diana. (AP File)

The BBC fell short of its high standards for integrity over how it persuaded Princess Diana to give the broadcaster an interview in 1995 and the journalist involved, Martin Bashir, was guilty of deceitful behaviour, a report concluded on Thursday.

The inquiry by a former senior judge concluded that Bashir had shown fake bank statements to persuade Diana’s brother Charles Spencer to introduce his sister to him.

“While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today,” BBC Director-General, Tim Davie, said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement
x