BBC apologises for pornographic noises heard during FA cup coverage

The BBC has apologised after pornographic noises were played on air during the broadcaster’s live coverage of an FA Cup match, apparently via a mobile phone that a prankster had hidden in the studio.

The noises interrupted the coverage presented by former England striker Gary Lineker before the match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.

😂 Did the BBC just get sex-noised?? pic.twitter.com/YtjF52OdM2 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 17, 2023

Lineker later posted on Twitter a picture of a cell phone that he said was “taped to the back of the set” inside the stadium. “As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” Lineker said.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

The BBC appeared to be less amused, and issued a statement saying: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening.”

“We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.” – BBC spokesperson — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 17, 2023

A self-ascribed YouTube prankster, who calls himself “Jarvo,” tweeted that he was behind the stunt, and posted a video showing him calling the phone to activate the sounds.

Jarvo, whose real name is Daniel Jarvis, was banned in October from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years after running onto the pitch during a cricket test match between England and India in September 2021 and barging into England batter Jonny Bairstow.