Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘Baseless claims’: India rejects Pakistan’s allegations over deadly Balochistan attacks

Pakistan’s security forces said the attacks began on Friday and continued for nearly 40 hours across more than a dozen locations, including Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung and Noshki.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 2, 2026 12:11 PM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST
Pakistan Militant AttacksPolice officers examine the site of Saturday's suicide bombing, in Quetta, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

India has rejected Pakistan’s claims that New Delhi was linked to a wave of coordinated attacks in Balochistan that killed dozens of people over the weekend.

In a post on X, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “categorically rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan”, calling them an attempt to divert attention from Islamabad’s “internal failings”.

His response followed statements by Pakistan’s military and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, who alleged that India supported the attackers involved in the violence in the southwestern province.

“Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing the long-standing demands of its people in the region,” Jaiswal said. “Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known.”

What happened in Balochistan

Pakistan’s security forces said the attacks began on Friday and continued for nearly 40 hours across more than a dozen locations, including Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung and Noshki.

According to Pakistani officials, armed men entered public places such as markets, hospitals, banks and schools, opening fire and attempting suicide bombings. Roads were briefly blocked in some areas, triggering large-scale counter-operations by the army, police and counter-terrorism units.

Story continues below this ad
Pakistan Militant Attacks
A journalist takes photo with his mobile phone to ambulances carrying the bodies of police officers who were killed in a militants attack, outside a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Pakistan’s junior interior minister Talal Chaudhry said the attackers disguised themselves as civilians.

“In each case, the attackers came in dressed as civilians and indiscriminately targeted ordinary people working in shops,” he said, adding that civilians were used as human shields.

Also read US, France, UK block Pak-China bid to put Baloch Liberation Army in UN sanctions list: All you need to know

Death toll

Pakistan’s military said nearly 200 people were killed in the fighting includes:

  • 31 civilians
  • 17 security personnel
  • 145 militants, identified as members of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said intelligence agencies had received warnings ahead of the attacks and that security forces had begun limited operations a day earlier.

Story continues below this ad

“We had intelligence reports that this kind of operation was being planned,” Bugti said.

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif said two of the attacks involved female attackers and warned that militants were increasingly targeting civilians, labourers and low-income communities.

Separatist group claims responsibility

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attacks saying it launched a coordinated operation named “Herof” or “black storm”.

The group claimed it killed 84 security personnel and captured 18 others. Pakistani authorities rejected those figures, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Most Read
1Over 140 militants killed after multiple suicide and gun attacks in Balochistan: Pakistan
2Donald Trump responds after Epstein-linked files make new allegations
3Pakistan: What is Baloch Liberation Army? What fuelled Balochistan attacks that killed nearly 200
4Canada open work permit in 2026: Who can apply and how to do it | Step-by-step guide
5New Epstein files mention Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair; email recalls Clinton, Bezos at afterparty
6‘This time it will be a regional war’: Iran’s Khamenei issues chilling warning to Trump as US ‘Armada’ closes in
Story continues below this ad
Also read Pakistan: What is Baloch Liberation Army? What fuelled Balochistan attacks that killed nearly 200

The military said security forces prevented any attackers from taking control of cities or strategic installations.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but poorest province, has faced a decades-long separatist insurgency led by ethnic Baloch groups demanding greater autonomy and a larger share of natural resources.

The region is central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, including the deep-water port of Gwadar, but residents have long complained that development projects have not improved daily life or access to jobs and services.

With inputs from agencies

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 02, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us