Barack Obama would have been called a ‘national hero’ by US media after North Korea talks, says Donald Trump

Early this month, Trump held a historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, where the latter pledged to work toward the "complete denuclearisation" in return for security guarantees from the US. (Source: Reuters)

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US media, which he often describes as “fake news”, would have named his predecessor Barack Obama as a “national hero” for a similar kind of peace talks with North Korea.

“If President Obama (who got nowhere with North Korea and would have had to go to war with many millions of people being killed) had gotten along with North Korea and made the initial steps toward a deal that I have, the Fake News would have named him a national hero!” Trump tweeted.



While Trump’s supporters describe the summit as historic, and a development that has made the US and the world safe, his opponents are skeptical arguing that Pyongyang cannot be relied upon.

