‘Bomb our way to solutions’: Obama says Trump’s Iran deal won’t improve on his pact

Barack Obama on US-Iran nuclear deal said any future agreement may resemble the 2015 JCPOA as Trump prepares to announce a new accord.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 11:49 PM IST
trump, obama, iran war, nuclear dealObama's remarks come at a time when the US and Iran are closing in on a potential peace agreement to end the conflict. (Photo: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former US President Barack Obama has said that any potential deal to end the conflict between America and Iran will not mark a “significant improvement” over the nuclear accord his administration negotiated 11 years ago.

Speaking on ABC News‘ talk show “This Week,” Obama suggested that it would be better to negotiate an agreement that doesn’t fulfil all the requirements presented by Washington so that an outright war can be avoided.

Contemporary peace efforts and context

Obama’s remarks come at a time when the US and Iran are closing in on a potential peace agreement to end the over three-month-old conflict that could also reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump has said his administration is going to sign a deal with Iran on Sunday.

Referring to 2015’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement that Trump abandoned during his first term, Obama said, “It is doubtful that any agreement that arises is going to be significantly different or a significant improvement from the deal that we had in the first place,” ABC News reported.

The former president said the nuclear deal signed with Iran during his tenure “worked for a long stretch of time before…the United States pulled out of it.”

Origins of the current West Asia war

The war in West Asia ignited after US-Israeli military launched strikes against Iran in February and the Islamic Republic retaliated by attacking US bases in the Gulf region, including countries like UAE, Oman, Jordan, Kuwait among others.

Also Read | Trump criticizes Israel, says Lebanon strike shouldn’t derail peace deal with Iran

Story continues below this ad

Trump’s rebuttal and strategic view

President Trump, in a post on Truth Social earlier, had said that Obama’s JCPOA agreement would have led Iran to nuclear weapons before his administration withdrew from the erstwhile nuclear deal.

“Obama’s deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a nuclear weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now ,” the Republican leader said.

Trump further said: “My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite…Iran no longer wants a nuclear weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

Advocacy for diplomatic statesmanship

Obama said the troubled progress of a new US-Iran nuclear deal is a clear indicator that Washington cannot “just bully our way or bomb our way to solutions,” instead of getting involved in extensive statesmanship.

“You’d think we would have learned that lesson by now,” the Democratic leader added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments