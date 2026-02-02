Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 10 years in two corruption cases

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bangladesh court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in two separate corruption cases over allegations of irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town government project in Dhaka.
Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 Judge Rabiul Alam handed down the verdicts to Hasina on Monday (Feb 2), sentencing her to a total of 10 years in prison, five in each case.
In the same case, her niece Tulip Rizwana Siddiq was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment — two years in each case, while her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to the Dhaka Tribune.
Azmina Siddiq, Hasina’s niece, was also sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.
The only accused to surrender before the court, Rajuk member Mohammad Khurshid Alam, was sentenced to two years in prison, one year’s imprisonment in each case.
All the convicted were also fined Tk1 lakh each and were ordered to serve an additional six months’ imprisonment in default of payment.
The cases were filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged abuse of power in the allocation of two 10-katha plots.
The accused, according to the prosecution, manipulated the process of allocation and violated existing rules and regulations of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Though previous reports hinted at a book-style foldable, the iPhone maker is currently exploring a square, clamshell-style foldable phone, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is looking into a smaller foldable and further suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is optimistic about the success of its first foldable iPhone.