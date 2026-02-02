Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 10 years in two corruption cases

Bangladesh court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in two separate corruption cases over allegations of irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town government project in Dhaka.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 Judge Rabiul Alam handed down the verdicts to Hasina on Monday (Feb 2), sentencing her to a total of 10 years in prison, five in each case.

In the same case, her niece Tulip Rizwana Siddiq was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment — two years in each case, while her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Azmina Siddiq, Hasina’s niece, was also sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.