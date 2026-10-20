Who was the Bangladeshi woman executed in Saudi Arabia?

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Siti Akhtar is the woman identified by Saudi authorities as one of the two Bangladeshi nationals executed on October 14.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 20, 2026 05:59 PM IST First published on: Oct 20, 2026 at 05:24 PM IST
saudi arabia, bangladeshi executionSaudi Arabia executed 2 Bangladeshi nationals over 'indecent acts.' (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Bangladeshi resident Fazal Mia, who borrowed 1.5 lakh Taka four years ago to send his youngest daughter, Siti Akhtar, to Saudi Arabia, recently learned from others that her daughter, who had earlier received a death sentence after a court found her guilty of an indecent act, has reportedly been executed.

Family awaits official confirmation of execution

Siti Akhtar’s family has been uncertain about her fate since the news broke of her execution in Saudi Arabia. The family is awaiting an official confirmation. Siti’s father, Fazal Mia, a resident of Nagar Chhawali village in Mahera union of Tangail’s Mirzapur upazila, recalled in a conversation with The Daily Star how his daughter earlier used to send money home before the life-shattering news of her execution arrived.

“She sent money home for the first five months. One day, she called and told us she had been sent to jail,” Siti’s father, Fazal, said. Talking about the case, he told The Daily Star that Siti said she had been framed and jailed after an argument with other female workers in Saudi Arabia.

Daughter kept family in the dark about trial

The report added that her family lost all contact with her for a year after the incident. But Fazal said that Siti started calling the family members every month but never detailed the case, trial, or her sentencing.

“During one of her last calls, she said she might be released from jail in two months. She called us from jail as recently as 15 days ago. Even then, she said nothing about her sentence,” Fazal said.

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Bangladesh yet to confirm her identity

The family said that they heard about Siti’s execution two days ago but have not received any official confirmation from the Bangladesh government. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry recently said that it is aware of the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals in Saudi Arabia but has not been able to ascertain their identities.

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Talking about the uncertainties surrounding the case, Fazal said, “We do not know what has happened to my daughter. We do not even know whether she is alive or dead. We have only heard rumours.”

What Saudi Arabia said about the executions

Notably, Saudi Arabia executed a man and a woman on October 14 in the Mecca region after the two were found guilty by a court of committing indecent acts inside a mosque in Mecca, the Saudi Interior Ministry announced.

According to a statement by the Saudi Press Agency, the Interior Ministry identified the two as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, both Bangladeshi nationals.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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