Who was the Bangladeshi woman executed in Saudi Arabia?

Bangladeshi resident Fazal Mia, who borrowed 1.5 lakh Taka four years ago to send his youngest daughter, Siti Akhtar, to Saudi Arabia, recently learned from others that her daughter, who had earlier received a death sentence after a court found her guilty of an indecent act, has reportedly been executed.

Siti Akhtar’s family has been uncertain about her fate since the news broke of her execution in Saudi Arabia. The family is awaiting an official confirmation. Siti’s father, Fazal Mia, a resident of Nagar Chhawali village in Mahera union of Tangail’s Mirzapur upazila, recalled in a conversation with The Daily Star how his daughter earlier used to send money home before the life-shattering news of her execution arrived.

“She sent money home for the first five months. One day, she called and told us she had been sent to jail,” Siti’s father, Fazal, said. Talking about the case, he told The Daily Star that Siti said she had been framed and jailed after an argument with other female workers in Saudi Arabia.

Daughter kept family in the dark about trial

The report added that her family lost all contact with her for a year after the incident. But Fazal said that Siti started calling the family members every month but never detailed the case, trial, or her sentencing.

“During one of her last calls, she said she might be released from jail in two months. She called us from jail as recently as 15 days ago. Even then, she said nothing about her sentence,” Fazal said.

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Bangladesh yet to confirm her identity

The family said that they heard about Siti’s execution two days ago but have not received any official confirmation from the Bangladesh government. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry recently said that it is aware of the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals in Saudi Arabia but has not been able to ascertain their identities.

Talking about the uncertainties surrounding the case, Fazal said, “We do not know what has happened to my daughter. We do not even know whether she is alive or dead. We have only heard rumours.”

What Saudi Arabia said about the executions

Notably, Saudi Arabia executed a man and a woman on October 14 in the Mecca region after the two were found guilty by a court of committing indecent acts inside a mosque in Mecca, the Saudi Interior Ministry announced.

According to a statement by the Saudi Press Agency, the Interior Ministry identified the two as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, both Bangladeshi nationals.