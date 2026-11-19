A late-night fire at the ancestral home of a former Bangladesh interim leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate appeared to have been intentionally set, police said, as growing waves of violence and damage have followed a declaration by the ousted former prime minister that she plans to return. The fire occurred before midnight Wednesday at the home of Muhammad Yunus, who served as interim leader of the country for 18 months following a mass uprising that led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was flown out of the country by the military on Aug. 5, 2024.

The fire in an abandoned, ground-floor room of Yunus’ house in Chattogram was spotted by a police patrol that immediately doused the flames, Police Inspector Mozammel Haque told local media Thursday. Police are investigating and additional details were not immediately available.The possible arson comes during ongoing political tensions following an announcement by Hasina that in December she will end her exile in India.