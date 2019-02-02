‘Hercules’ goes after gangrape accused in Bangladesh; three killed

Police on Friday recovered another body of an alleged suspect in a gangrape case under Rajapur Sadar union in Jalakathi of Bangladesh, signed by ‘Hercules’, Dhaka Tribune reported. Identified as Rakib, the deceased was one of the alleged suspects in a case filed over the gangrape of a madrasa student in Bhandaria Upazila in the country.

The body had a printed note tied around its neck which read: “I am Pirojpur Bhandaria’s (victim’s name) rapist Rakib. This is the punishment for rape. Rapists beware. Hercules,” Dhaka Tribune added.

This is the third such killing in the country, with two identical incidents reported in the past where alleged gangrape suspects were shot dead and left with a note tied to their necks.

Police had earlier recovered the body of Sajal Jomaddar, 28, from a rice field in Boltala village on January 26, along with a note which read, “I am Sajal. I am the rapist of (victim’s name). This is my punishment.” Sajal and Rakib were both accused in the same case.

On January 18, the dead body of one Ripon, was found in Amin Model Town in Savar. When police reached the spot, they found a note saying: “I am the prime accused in a rape case” around his neck.

Ripon was allegedly the mastermind in the gangrape of a 14-year-old RMG worker who had died on January 8.