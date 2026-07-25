Bangladesh Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed takes charge as acting President after Mohammed Sahabuddin resigns

Earlier President of Bangladesh had resigned citing health reasons

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 25, 2026 09:51 AM IST
Mohammed Sahabuddin resigned as the President of Bangladesh on Friday, citing health and personal reasons for his decision. Following his resignation, National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed took charge as acting president of Bangladesh.Bangladesh National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed took charge as acting president of Bangladesh. (Bangladesh Parliament)
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Mohammed Sahabuddin resigned as the President of Bangladesh on Friday, citing health and personal reasons for his decision. Following his resignation, National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed took charge as acting president of Bangladesh.

Ahmed was greeted with floral bouquets. Among them were National Parliament Deputy Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal, Chief Whip Md Nurul Islam, Attorney General Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal, and Bangladesh National Parliament Secretariat Secretary Barrister Md Golam Sorwar Bhuiyan, according to a press release issued by the National Parliament Secretariat.

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