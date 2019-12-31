Bangladesh shuts down telecom services along India border ‘for sake of security’

A Border security force personnel patrol near the fence border (Representational/Express photo by Mukesh Gupta) A Border security force personnel patrol near the fence border (Representational/Express photo by Mukesh Gupta)

Bangladesh’s telecom regulator has ordered operators to shut down services along the border with India citing security reasons, authorities said in a statement.

Mobile network coverage has been suspended for one kilometre along the entire border with India until further notice “for the sake of the country’s security in the current circumstances”, officials said in the statement, which was released on Monday.

One official on condition of anonymity said the decision was taken out of concern that Indian Muslims might seek to enter Bangladesh after India introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act which has triggered violent protests across India.

