Bangladesh set for historic polls

Amid a heavy security blanket, Bangladesh goes to polls in one of the most consequential elections in the country’s history on Thursday, a year-and-half after massive student and political protests led to the dramatic collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024.

Hopes for a free and fair voting — especially since the last elections in 2018 and 2024 faced allegations of widespread rigging by the Awami League — is driving the mood on the streets of Dhaka.

What is significant is that there are two votes that each voter has to cast — one for the MP candidate, and the other for a referendum on a constitutional reforms package which limits term to 10 years, reinstates the caretaker government, introduces a bicameral legislature, grants more independence to the judiciary, among other reforms.