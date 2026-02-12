Bangladesh set for historic polls

Hopes for a free and fair voting — especially since the last elections in 2018 and 2024 faced allegations of widespread rigging by the Awami League — is driving the mood on the streets of Dhaka.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
3 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 08:15 AM IST
Bangladesh set for historic pollsDhaka, a day ahead of the landmark elections. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid a heavy security blanket, Bangladesh goes to polls in one of the most consequential elections in the country’s history on Thursday, a year-and-half after massive student and political protests led to the dramatic collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024.

Hopes for a free and fair voting — especially since the last elections in 2018 and 2024 faced allegations of widespread rigging by the Awami League — is driving the mood on the streets of Dhaka.

What is significant is that there are two votes that each voter has to cast — one for the MP candidate, and the other for a referendum on a constitutional reforms package which limits term to 10 years, reinstates the caretaker government, introduces a bicameral legislature, grants more independence to the judiciary, among other reforms.

The country is under a heavy security blanket, with 1 lakh army personnel and 1.5 lakh police personnel deployed. Schools, colleges and offices have been shut for three days, beginning Wednesday.

With the Hasina-led Awami league banned from the elections, there is widespread expectation that BNP has a shot at power after 20 years in Opposition, while the Jamaat-e-Islami is emerging to be a formidable challenger to it.

While the Indian government had called for “inclusive” elections — which essentially meant the inclusion of the Awami League — Dhaka’s interim government had not acceded to that. Prof Mohammad Yunus, who leads the interim government, urged the voters to make election day the “birthday of a new Bangladesh”.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have been campaigning on their manifestos — both having promised a range of freebies, but also making conciliatory statements. BNP’s manifesto says that the basis of its foreign policy is “Bangladesh Before All”, and doesn’t mention India at all.

Story continues below this ad

“’Friend Yes, Master No’- Establishing Relations with Other States Based on Equality and Self-Dignity,” it said, in an oblique reference to India.

Jamaat has also been conciliatory towards India, as its manifesto reads: “Constructive relations with neighboring countries: Peaceful, friendly, and cooperative relations will be built with neighboring and nearby countries, including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Thailand based on mutual respect and fairness.”

Significantly, neither BNP nor Jamaat has mentioned Pakistan in its manifesto document, but has talked about building ties with the “Muslim world”.

Voting for the 300 seats in the parliamentary elections will begin at 7.30 am local time (7 am IST) and close at 4.30 pm (4 pm IST) on Thursday. Counting will start immediately, within an hour, and broad trends are expected to come in later on Thursday night.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
Central Vista upgrade: After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
Anil kapoor expresso
Anil Kapoor landed a role that was first offered to Kamal Haasan, actor recalls how Raj Kapoor brought it together: 'Raj saab said I could do this'
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Lin Laishram
Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’
Lin Laishram
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement