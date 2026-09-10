Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s daughter quits WHO post amid fraud allegations

The daughter of the former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the WHO’s Southeast Asia regional director, Saima Wazed resigned from her post amid fraud investigations by the UN agency and Bangladeshi authorities.

She stepped down on Wednesday, ending a tenure that had been due to last until 2029.

She was placed on unpaid administrative leave in 2025 after facing fraud and forgery allegations in Bangladesh and an investigation by the UN health agency.

Wazed’s resignation came after allegations by the WHO and Bangladeshi authorities involving her travel expenses, academic credentials and a plot of land in Bangladesh. She has denied the allegations.