Bangladesh reports over 1,00,000 suspected measles cases; death toll crosses 700

141 new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 11,851.

Bangladesh is witnessing an unprecedented measles outbreak, with the number of suspected measles deaths rising to 623, while laboratory-confirmed measles deaths remain unchanged at 93, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

In the last 24 hours, four more children died from measles and measles-like symptoms, taking the overall death toll from the ongoing outbreak to 716. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has classified the latest fatalities as suspected measles deaths.

During the same period, Bangladesh recorded 1,004 new suspected measles cases, taking the cumulative nationwide tally to 100,211. Another 141 laboratory-confirmed infections were reported, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,851.

Since April 10, a total of 83,806 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country. Of these, 80,193 have recovered, according to DGHS data.