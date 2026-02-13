Referendum verdict: Bangladesh votes for ‘Yes’ on July Charter implementation

Bangladesh election results: A Bangladeshi Christian nun casts her vote in a polling station during national parliamentary election in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh election results 2026: In the 13th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, the citizens voted for the implementation of the July Charter and more than 4.80 crore voters casted their ballots in favour of the sweeping constitutional reforms held alongside the general election.

Across 299 constituencies where the polling was held in Bangladesh, a total of 60.26% of votes were cast for the referendum verdict, and the results for referendum was announced on Friday at 2pm (local time) by the Senior Secretary of the Bangladesh Election Commission Akhtar Ahmed, Dhaka Tribune reported.