Referendum verdict: Bangladesh votes for ‘Yes’ on July Charter implementation

Bangladesh election results 2026: Across 299 constituencies where the polling was held in Bangladesh, a total of 60.26% of votes were cast for the referendum verdict.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 13, 2026 05:53 PM IST First published on: Feb 13, 2026 at 05:31 PM IST
Bangladesh election results: Bangladesh referendumBangladesh election results: A Bangladeshi Christian nun casts her vote in a polling station during national parliamentary election in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh election results 2026: In the 13th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, the citizens voted for the implementation of the July Charter and more than 4.80 crore voters casted their ballots in favour of the sweeping constitutional reforms held alongside the general election.

Across 299 constituencies where the polling was held in Bangladesh, a total of 60.26% of votes were cast for the referendum verdict, and the results for referendum was announced on Friday at 2pm (local time) by the Senior Secretary of the Bangladesh Election Commission Akhtar Ahmed, Dhaka Tribune reported.

bangladesh election result, bnp
Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman waves as he comes out after casting his vote during the national parliamentary elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

As per the official figures, 4,80,74,429 votes were cast in favour of “yes”, while 2,25,65,627 voters chose “no” in the referendum poll. On the ballot, a single question was placed before the voters which covered four issues and the citizens had to express their opinions by voting “Yes” or “No”.

The question on the referendum ballot read: “Do you express your consent to the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order, 2025 and to the following proposals regarding constitutional reforms recorded in the July National Charter?”

What does referendum include?

The proposed changes in the referendum include establishing a neutral interim government for the electoral period, restructuring the current parliament into a bicameral legislature, increasing women’s representation, strengthening judicial independence and introducing a two-term limit for the prime minister.

Also Read Bangladesh Election Results: PM Modi speaks with BNP’s Tarique Rahman on ‘remarkable victory’

After a student-led protest against the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League in July 2024 which toppled the administration and forced Hasina to flee the country to India, an interim government under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus took charge in August 2024 and pledged constitutional reforms across various sectors of the state.

In October 2024, the interim government formed a commission to make appropriate recommendations for constitutional reform, the electoral system, the judiciary, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and police and public administration reform.

After extensive debate and discussions, the 30 political parties of Bangladesh agreed and made a decision on 84 reform proposals which were incorporated in the July National Charter.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

