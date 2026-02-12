Bangladesh: Tea estate worker found dead with hands, feet tied up a day before elections

A man was found dead, with his hands and feet bound, in Bangaldesh a day before the elections (AI image used for representation only).

Bangladesh news: A 28-year-old man, with his hands and legs tied up, was found dead on Wednesday in Bangladesh’s Kamalganj, news website Daily Star reported. The body was found in a tea estate a day ahead of the elections.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Shuvo Kar, an employee of Champara Tea Garden in Islampur, officer in charge of Kamalganj Police Station Abdul Awal was quoted as saying in the news report.

Residents discovered the body around 10 AM and alerted police. Locals said there were clear signs of injuries and that the victim was lying in a pool of blood.