Bangladesh: Tea estate worker found dead with hands, feet tied up a day before elections

Police recovered the body of 28-year-old tea garden worker Ratan Shuvo Kar in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj with his hands and feet tied. Authorities have launched an investigation.

Bangladesh man dead hands tiedA man was found dead, with his hands and feet bound, in Bangaldesh a day before the elections (AI image used for representation only).
Bangladesh news: A 28-year-old man, with his hands and legs tied up, was found dead on Wednesday in Bangladesh’s Kamalganj, news website Daily Star reported. The body was found in a tea estate a day ahead of the elections.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Shuvo Kar, an employee of Champara Tea Garden in Islampur, officer in charge of Kamalganj Police Station Abdul Awal was quoted as saying in the news report.

Residents discovered the body around 10 AM and alerted police. Locals said there were clear signs of injuries and that the victim was lying in a pool of blood.

One garden worker was quoted by Daily Star as saying many in the area believe Ratan may have been killed elsewhere and his body later dumped in the garden. The report also cited some residents speculating a possible connection to the elections, though no evidence has surfaced to support the claim.

Ratan’s elder brother, Laxman Kar, said the family had been searching for him since the previous night. “This morning we heard his body was found in the garden. We went and identified him. We have no idea why he was murdered,” he said.

Police sent the body to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination and said efforts are ongoing to determine who was responsible.

Pre-poll violence in Bangladesh

The incident comes amid a spate of violent incidents in Bangladesh. Earlier, human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra reported that at least 58 such events were reported from February 1-10 and at least 47 journalists faced violence during the first 10 days of February alone.

