Bodies of July 2024 uprising victims dumped in river near Dhaka: Bangladesh tribunal

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam has said that investigators have found evidence indicating that the bodies of many victims of the July 2024 uprising were dumped into a river near Dhaka, The Daily Star reported.

Briefing the media after visiting the Martyred Intellectuals’ Memorial at Rayerbazar, Islam said several hospitals did not comply with the rules that mandate the registration of the bodies, and instead disposed of them as unclaimed bodies. In some cases, the deceased’s families were allowed to bury their close ones without inquest reports, post-mortem examinations, or even official registration, he added.

Mentioning that bodies of the victims from a certain hospital were found to be dumped in a river, he said: “We are trying to identify the then authorities of that hospital, as well as those involved in this crime, and we will bring them to justice.”

“We will ensure that no one involved in these killings escapes accountability, no matter how powerful they were or what position they held within the state machinery. We will bring everyone involved in the crimes to book,” The Daily Star quoted him as saying.

Citing a UN report, Islam said around 1,400 people were killed during the uprising. Of them, 834 have been identified so far.

“We suspect that the remaining victims may have been buried in different mass grave sites, including in Jurain, Matuail, Narayanganj and Munshiganj. Some 114 unidentified bodies were buried at Rayerbazar,” The Daily Star quoted Islam as saying. He added that some of the victims have already been identified through DNA testing, and the process is underway.

About the July 2024 uprising

Bangladesh saw huge unrest in July-August 2024 when a student-led protest against the then Awami League government turned violent as the administration launched heavy crackdown measures to suppress it. The protesters clashed with the police and other security forces that were deployed to tackle the situation. The government also imposed internet bans to stop the spread of the unrest that eventually led to the ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina fled to India while an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser took over in August. In November 2025, Hasina was sentenced to death by the ICT after she was found guilty of allowing lethal force against protesters, 1,400 of whom died during the uprising.

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In February 2026, Bangladesh got its new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept the polls.

Sheikh Hasina’s appeal deadline has expired: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor and opposition chief whip in parliament Nahid Islam has said there is no legal scope for Hasina to appeal against her death sentence. He urged the current government to arrest her upon arrival in Bangladesh and execute the court’s order.

Sources close to 78-year-old Awami League leader recently said that she is preparing to return to Bangladesh in an attempt to revive her party after nearly two years in exile.

“There was a 30‑day window to file an appeal. No appeal was filed on Sheikh Hasina’s behalf within that period. Therefore, there is no scope for an appeal against the verdict,” The Daily Star quoted Nahid as saying. Referring to media reports, Nahid said, “We have seen reports that fascist Hasina said she would return to the country in December to surrender. We know December is the month of surrender. Whether Sheikh Hasina returns in December or at any other time is for the Bangladesh government to determine.” “She will return, and as soon as she arrives, she will be arrested at the airport, and the verdict against her will be executed,” Nahid added.

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Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has welcomed reports of her planned return, saying she should face justice for her conviction by a special tribunal. “We welcome her announcement as we want to ensure justice,” Bangladesh Prime Minister’s adviser for information and strategy Zahed Ur Rahman told reporters.

What India has said