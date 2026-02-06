Chaos in Dhaka: Police use sound grenades as protesters storm Muhammad Yunus’s residence over 9th pay scale delay

The protesters demanded the current interim government to implement a new pay scale via a gazette notification

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 08:21 PM IST
Bangladesh protestPolice tried to subdue protesters using water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades. (ANI File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A protest by Bangladesh government employees demanding implementation of the ninth-scale national pay erupted outside Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus‘s official residence, Jamuna, in Dhaka Thursday, prompting police action that included the use of water cannons, tear gas and sound grenades.

The protesters, under the banner of Inqilab Moncho, began marching from Shahbagh towards Jamuna around 10.30 am local time. Police attempted to stop the march at multiple points, but tensions escalated as demonstrators tried to break through barricades set up along the route.

According to officials, security forces resorted to water cannons, tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse the crowd when protesters pressed forward. Despite the resistance, demonstrators briefly reached Jamuna shortly after 11.00 am, before security was tightened and the area was cleared.

Also Read | Who is contesting Bangladesh Elections 2026? Full party list and alliances

The protesters later regrouped near the InterContinental Dhaka around 1.00 pm, where leaders of Inqilab Moncho continued the demonstration. Police deployed additional personnel along roads connecting the hotel area to Jamuna to prevent further attempts to reach the chief adviser’s residence.

The developments were reported by The Daily Star, which said security remained in place in central Dhaka as the protest continued in a limited form.

Many senior officials were reportedly present at the location to oversee the situation. Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam and DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali were seen around 1.15 pm at the location.

Why are they protesting?

The protesters were demanding current interim government implement a new pay scale via a gazette notification, based on the recently submitted Pay Commission report. The Dhaka Tribune reported that the concern was that if the decision is left to a future elected government, the implementation will be further delayed or postponed.

Story continues below this ad

What is the Bangladesh 9th National Pay Scale?

The 9th National Pay Scale is the proposed new salary structure for government employees in Bangladesh, intended to replace the previous 2015 (8th) pay scale. The scale has been formally recommended by the 9th National Pay Commission, but it has not yet been implemented.

8th vs 9th National Pay Scale (Bangladesh)

Minimum salary (Grade 20)

  •  8th Pay Scale (2015): 8,250 BDT
  •  9th Pay Scale (Proposed 2026): 20,000 BDT

Maximum Salary (Grade 1)

  • 8th Pay Scale (2015): 78,000 BDT (fixed)
  • 9th Pay Scale (Proposed 2026): 1,60,000 BDT

Salary Ratio (Min : Max)

Story continues below this ad
  • 8th Pay Scale: 1 : 9.4
  • 9th Pay Scale: 1 : 8 (aiming for less inequality)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata.
Why 8,100 micro-observers in Bengal are at the heart of Mamata vs EC battle
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
samosa cardiac health
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
Advertisement
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
'Not developing a phone': Elon Musk shuts down reports of SpaceX Starlink device
Starlink offers satellite internet connectivity to more than 100 countries around the world.
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement