Chaos in Dhaka: Police use sound grenades as protesters storm Muhammad Yunus’s residence over 9th pay scale delay

A protest by Bangladesh government employees demanding implementation of the ninth-scale national pay erupted outside Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus‘s official residence, Jamuna, in Dhaka Thursday, prompting police action that included the use of water cannons, tear gas and sound grenades.

The protesters, under the banner of Inqilab Moncho, began marching from Shahbagh towards Jamuna around 10.30 am local time. Police attempted to stop the march at multiple points, but tensions escalated as demonstrators tried to break through barricades set up along the route.

According to officials, security forces resorted to water cannons, tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse the crowd when protesters pressed forward. Despite the resistance, demonstrators briefly reached Jamuna shortly after 11.00 am, before security was tightened and the area was cleared.