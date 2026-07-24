Bangladesh President Shahabuddin, close ally of Sheikh Hasina, likely to resign today

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former ally of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is expected to resign on Friday, as per a report by Reuters. This comes days after Sheikh Hasina said she intended to return home from exile and surrender.
A report by the Dhaka Tribune said President Mohammed Shahabuddin has expressed his intention to resign and the Bangladesh government has accepted his proposal, according to his Press Secretary Mohammad Sarwar Alam.
The development comes as Speaker of Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmad cut short his visit to Thailand and is returning to Bangladesh earlier than scheduled.
Formal resignation expected soon
President Mohammed Shahabuddin gained prominence after the 2024 uprising forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India. Shahabuddin, 76, was elected unopposed in 2023 as the Awami League’s nominee. Sources told Reuters that he informed the Prime Minister Tarique Rehman about his intent of resignation on Tuesday, with a formal announcement expected on Friday.
As Bangladesh’s head of state, President Mohammed Shahabuddin is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, but the role is largely ceremonial. In the country of around 173 million people, the Executive authority rests with the prime minister and the cabinet. Shahabuddin had told Reuters in December that he planned to resign after the February election that brought Tarique Rahman to power.
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad likely to take charge as acting President
Under Article 50 of Bangladesh’s Constitution, the president can resign by submitting a written letter to the Speaker of Parliament. Article 54 states that if the president’s office falls vacant or the president is unable to perform duties, the Speaker takes charge as acting president until a new president is elected.
If Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns, the Parliament’s Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad would become the acting president. The last acting president of Bangladesh was Jamir Uddin Sircar, who served while being the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament.
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If Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns, it leaves former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina without any allies in high office, five months before her planned return. Sheikh Hasina’s party Awami League has been banned in Bangladesh while many of its leaders and workers have been jailed or gone into hiding since the 2024 student-led uprising that toppled her government.
Hasina told Reuters in an interview this month that she and her senior party colleagues planned to return from exile around December and surrender.
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