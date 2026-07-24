Bangladesh President Shahabuddin, close ally of Sheikh Hasina, likely to resign today

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to resign on Friday after informing Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of his decision, reports said. (File Photo)

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former ally of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is expected to resign on Friday, as per a report by Reuters. This comes days after Sheikh Hasina said she intended to return home from exile and surrender.

A report by the Dhaka Tribune said President Mohammed Shahabuddin has expressed his intention to resign and the Bangladesh government has accepted his proposal, according to his Press Secretary Mohammad Sarwar Alam.

The development comes as Speaker of Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmad cut short his visit to Thailand and is returning to Bangladesh earlier than scheduled.

Formal resignation expected soon

President Mohammed Shahabuddin gained prominence after the 2024 uprising forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India. Shahabuddin, 76, was elected unopposed in 2023 as the Awami League’s nominee. Sources told Reuters that he informed the Prime Minister Tarique Rehman about his intent of resignation on Tuesday, with a formal announcement expected on Friday.