Bangladesh sees nearly 60 cases of political violence, 2 deaths in run up to polls

Ahead of Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections, a sharp rise in political violence and attacks on journalists has raised concerns over the fairness of polls.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 11, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Bangladesh Election violenceAn official checks ballot boxes and voting papers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, ahead of the polls (Photo: AP)
Pre-poll violence in Bangladesh has risen sharply ahead of the February 12 elections, according to human rights body Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK). Ahead of its 13th National Parliamentary elections, incidents of political violence and assaults on media professionals are continuing unchecked as per the report.

Bangladesh is already in focus for its failure to curb violence against the Hindu minority.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ASK said at least 47 journalists faced violence during the first 10 days of February alone.

The organisation’s figures show that between February 1 and 10, a total of 58 incidents of political unrest were recorded across the country, resulting in two deaths and injuries to 489 people. This marked an increase from the final 10 days of January, when 49 violent incidents left four people dead and 414 injured.

Earlier data also points to a steady rise. From January 1 to 10, ASK documented eight incidents that led to five deaths and 26 injuries, while between January 11 and 20, 18 incidents resulted in two deaths and 176 people being injured.

“In December 2025, a total of 18 incidents of political violence were recorded, resulting in 268 injuries and 4 deaths. In contrast, January 2026 saw a sharp increase, with 75 incidents of political violence, leaving 616 people injured and 11 people killed,” the ASK report read.

Bangladesh pre-poll violence Statistics on the violence before Bangladesh (Source: Ain o Salish Kendra)

Journalists targeted

ASK flagged the growing targeting of journalists reporting on election-related developments as a serious concern. Its review found that 11 journalists were attacked in December 2025, 16 in January 2026, and at least 47 in the first 10 days of February 2026.

The rights group highlighted a February 7 incident in which 21 journalists from the online outlet Bangladesh Times were taken from their offices to a military camp and detained for nearly two hours, describing it as a significant blow to press freedom.

Warning that political activity is becoming increasingly aggressive as polling day nears, ASK said the rising levels of violence and intimidation of media workers could undermine the prospects of a credible election.

The organisation called on all stakeholders to respect the rule of law and protect citizens’ constitutional rights to life and personal liberty. It also urged the creation of conditions that would allow voters to cast their ballots freely and without fear in the forthcoming polls.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

Feb 11: Latest News
