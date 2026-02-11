Bangladesh sees nearly 60 cases of political violence, 2 deaths in run up to polls

An official checks ballot boxes and voting papers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, ahead of the polls (Photo: AP)

Pre-poll violence in Bangladesh has risen sharply ahead of the February 12 elections, according to human rights body Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK). Ahead of its 13th National Parliamentary elections, incidents of political violence and assaults on media professionals are continuing unchecked as per the report.

Bangladesh is already in focus for its failure to curb violence against the Hindu minority.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ASK said at least 47 journalists faced violence during the first 10 days of February alone.

The organisation’s figures show that between February 1 and 10, a total of 58 incidents of political unrest were recorded across the country, resulting in two deaths and injuries to 489 people. This marked an increase from the final 10 days of January, when 49 violent incidents left four people dead and 414 injured.