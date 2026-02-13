B’desh polls: BNP’s Hindu leader wins from Dhaka constituency Dhaka

Roy won the Dhaka-3 seat with 99,163 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam. (Credit: Gayeshwar Chandra Roy/X)

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a senior BNP leader from the minority Hindu community, won a Dhaka constituency on Friday in Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election.

Roy won the Dhaka-3 seat with 99,163 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

The former state minister’s win from the Dhaka seat comes in the backdrop of alleged harassment of the minority Hindu community members in the country. The community has faced a series of attacks, some fatal, after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.