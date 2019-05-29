Bangladesh teen burnt alive at madrasa for reporting sexual assault: Police charge 16 for murder

The Bangladesh police has finalised chargesheet against 16 people in connection with the death of a teenaged school girl who was burnt to death by her madrasa principal for reporting a sexual harassment case against him, triggering nationwide protests in the country, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Advertising

Nusrat Jahan Rafi, 18, was set on fire at her school (madrasa) on April 6 by four burqa-clad assailants few days after she complained against principal Siraj-ud-Daula for inappropriately touching her after calling her in his office.

Siraj is one of the 17 people arrested in connection with the case.

Siraj-ud-Daula ordered the killing. Five people have been directly involved in setting Nusrat on fire, Banaj Kumar Majumder, Deputy Inspector General of the Police Bureau of Investigation, said.

Advertising

“The chargesheet will be filed to the court on Wednesday accusing the 16 people, including those five and Feni madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula,” he was quoted as saying by bdnews24.com.

According to the chargesheet, head of madrasa governing body Ruhul Amin and Sonagazi Municipality Councillor Maksud Alam have been involved in illegal financial dealings to execute the murder.

The deceased was tricked onto the roof of the madrasa where the perpetrators set her on fire for not withdrawing the sexual assault case against the principal.

Her brother Mahmudul Hasan Noman filed a case on April 8 naming eight persons, including the principal as the main accused.

She succumbed to injuries on April 10. Her death led to protests across Bangladesh with people forming human chains and holding demonstrations seeking justice for the victim.