Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to address nation today after forming BNP govt

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to address the nation on Wednesday evening after taking oath and forming the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s government.

It will be Rahman’s maiden address to the nation after being sworn-in as prime minister of the country. According to Bangladesh’s Press Information Department, Rahman would address the country tonight.

As per the press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Rahman’s speech is scheduled to be broadcast live by Bangladesh Television.

Rahman was sworn-in as country’s prime minister on Tuesday along with 25 ministers and 24 state ministers after winning the 13th parliamentary elections held around 18 months after a student-led unrest in the country ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government.

The oath of office to Rahman and other cabinet ministers was administered by Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Story continues below this ad

In the elections which was held last week, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won 212 seats in the 350-member parliament while the 11-party alliance Jamaat-e-Islami won 77 seats and will be the main opposition party. Hasina’s Awami League had been banned by the interim government from any political activity over several charges.

The student-led National Citizens Party (NCP), which was formed in the wake of protests against the Hasina’s erstwhile government, also contested the polls in alliance with Jamaat and secured six seats in the election.

Rahman returned to Bangladesh after 17 years of self-imposed exile in London and shortly after his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s death, and promised to work for democracy in Bangladesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath of office to all the elected members of parliament.

Story continues below this ad

The Bangladeshi citizens also voted for the referendum which has its roots in the national charter that came from the uprising in 2024 and all the major parties, including the BNP signed it.