Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Day 1 Live Updates: New PM, old crises —Rahman Faces Law & order challenges and reform battles as he assumes office

Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM (Photo: AP).

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Day 1 Live Updates: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday took the oath as the 11th Bangladesh Prime Minister. Rahman has taken charge at a tough time for Bangladesh. He has a host of challenges awaiting for him as he takes charge in office and conducts his first full day as the PM.

The chief among the challenges that Rahman will have to deal with is the division within the party over the July Charter and Constitutional reforms. Another major issue is law & order and the alleged targeting of minority communities. Bangladesh has already been under international scrutiny after the murder of several Hindus in the nation.

Story continues below this ad Rahman also has the uphill task of reviving the economy which has suffered since the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina due to the global fluctuations. The garments-fed export-driven economy is down to 4%. As per the Asian Development Bank, it is projected to rise to 5.2% in 2026. Rahman will have to bring about major structural reforms to achieve the figures. Live Updates Feb 18, 2026 12:13 PM IST Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Day 1 Live Updates: Which ministries has Rahman kept? Tarique Rahman has decided to keep the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces Division in the Bangladesh government, as per Bangladeshi news website Daily Star. Other ministers have also been allocated various ministries. Feb 18, 2026 12:09 PM IST Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Day 1 Live Updates: New Cabinet pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs New Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman visited the National Memorial at Savar, Dhaka, with his Cabinet ministers and paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War. Last night, Rahman visited the graves of his father and President Ziaur Rahman and his mother Prime Minister Khaleda Zia at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka. Feb 18, 2026 11:26 AM IST Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Day 1 Live Updates: What challenges await Tarique Rahman? Tarique Rahman's primary challenge lies in proving that he can govern as a unifying national leader rather than a dynastic figurehead. His social, administrative, and economic reforms need to come at a precise and quick pace to satisfy a restive youth electorate that demands radical transparency. He needs to put an end to the alleged "fascist" and "corrupt" practices of the previous years. With the national economy battered by years of unrest, he must now capture the momentum of slowly rising investor confidence and boost the garment sector, which fuels the nation. Diplomatically, the "India factor" looms large; he must rebuild a relationship with New Delhi that has grown outwardly hostile since the fall of Sheikh Hasina, who remains in exile in India. India has already extended warm gestures, with PM Narendra Modi being the first global leader to wish him and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inviting him to New Delhi to build Indo-Bangla ties. He must also counter the growing influence of China and meet the high expectations of the "Gen Z" revolutionaries who paved his way back to Dhaka after 17 years. Feb 18, 2026 11:06 AM IST Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Day 1 Live Updates: Rahman Faces Law & order challenges and reform battles as he assumes office Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the 11th Bangladesh Prime Minister yesterday. Today, it will be his first full day in office. Muhammad Yunus, adviser to the interim caretaker government, stepped down from his post on Monday. Wednesday will mark Rahman's first full day in office. Rahman won the elections with a thumping victory. Rahman's mother Khaleda Zia was a two-time PM. She passed away on December 30, 2025. Rahman's Father Ziaur Rahman was the 6th President of Bangladesh. Tarique Rahman now faces several challenges both within his party, BNP, and outside. He will have to deal with internal frictions over the July Charter, and fix a deteriorating law & order situation in the country. Rahman also must take strong measures to revive the economy.

